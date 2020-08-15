CoD Mobile Season 9 Conquest update: Full patch notes

The ninth season of Call of Duty Mobile is bringing with it heaps of new content, ranging from the new Gunsmith system, battle pass, Rank series 6 and more. Here's everything you need to know about the update.

When is CoD Mobile Season 9 update?

The Season 9: Conquest update will roll out across devices on August 16, at 5 pm PST / 8 pm EST / 1 AM BST (August 17).

However, not all of the content listed below will be immediately available after the update, as some of it is scheduled for later in the season, such as the 10v10 mode.

There is content in the update across all parts of the game, including Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and Ranked.

And of course, there's also a lot of bug fixes, optimization improvements, and other quality of life tweaks in this update - it's a big one!

CoD Mobile Season 9 patch notes

Gunsmith system

Players can choose from more than a hundred attachments to customize their weapons! Update your favorite weapon with new visual and functional upgrades for a completely unique experience.

Each weapon has up to nine attachment slots and more than 50 attachments and gun perks available

Earn attachments by upgrading your weapon level.

Legendary and Epic weapons are now Blueprints. Blueprints are variants of the base weapons that come with various cosmetic differences as well as curated pre-equipped attachments. These attachments are pre-equipped on each specific blueprint without needing to level up the base weapon to unlock them.

Rare and Uncommon weapons are now camo options that can be equipped on base weapons

Highest weapon level is shared across all unlocked weapons and Blueprints of that type. No more needing to level each and every weapon you receive!

Show off your own personal style with charms, stickers, reticles, and grindable camos

Save your newly designed weapon as a customized weapon to equip in your Loadouts

Too complicated? Try the recommended blueprints. Players can see the changing stats while modifying weapons. Weapon stats reflect the actual performance of the weapon

Rank Series 6 runs from 8.2020 – 10.2020

New ranked mode seasonal rewards

New epic blueprint: QQ9 - Eye Candy

New epic soldier: Tengu – Undead Crusade

New epic frame: Bomber Frame

New Battle Pass available August 16th (UTC)!

New Premium Battle Pass Rewards

New Epic soldiers: Reznov, Nikto – Stronghold, Richtofen, Lev Kravchenko - Soviet Dragon

New Epic Blueprints: Chopper – Fortress, Kilo Bolt-Action - Lazarus，QQ9 - Trendsetter，Striker – Aeronaut

New Legendary Calling Card: Take Cover

New “Battle Dressed” themed items

New Free Battle Pass Rewards

New base Marksman Rifle: Kilo Bolt-Action. A lethal lightweight marksman rifle that can take the enemy down in one-shot

New Scorestreak: Shield Turret. A manual operated shielded turret that can be deployed on most surfaces

New Event Rewards

New challenges and missions with new rewards

New Lethal equipment: Thermite. Sticks to any surface and burns over time upon impact

New Solider: Nikolai Belinski

New Epic blueprints: MSMC – Rosie, ICR-1 - Retro Nuclear

New Perk: Amped - Take advantage of faster primary weapon swap and launcher reload speed (excluding swapping to pistol and melee)

MULTIPLAYER

New Featured Game Mode

10v10 mode

Available for Team Death Match, Domination

Available on Shipment, Takeoff, Meltdown, Crossfire

New map

Shipment, a Call of Duty classic, is now available! Dash through cargo containers in this action-packed fan favorite.

Available for: Team Death Match, Domination, Free-For-All, Hardpoint, Gunfight, Ultra Rapid Fire, 1v1, Kill Confirmed, Team Death Match 10v10

Other

Training Mode – Movable targets and new challenge added

Domination - Capture progress will pause when players are not in the objective area.

Domination – Tunisia has been removed from Domination map list on normal MP

Domination – Meltdown has been removed from Domination map list on ranked MP

Hardpoint - The next hardpoint in Hardpoint mode will be shown on map, but cannot be captured until it is unlocked

BATTLE ROYALE

With the new Gunsmith system, all weapons in Battle Royale now perform the same as their Multiplayer versions. Players can modify and customize their weapon in Battle Royale loadout and acquire them from airdrops. Look for brand new weapons on the battlefield with various styles and attachments.

New airdrop

Players now can acquire loadout customized weapons from airdrop. Every airdrop allows four players to choose one of their customized weapons from their loadouts. (one weapon per player/per airdrop)

New Areas

Check out the four new areas added to Battle Royale: Radar Base, Dormitory, Outpost, and Camp

New Weapons

New Battle Royale weapons of all rarities added. The higher the rarity, the more attachments. Attachments cannot be dropped or equipped to another weapon

New Attachments

Augment your Battle Royale weapons with Gun Mods. More than 10 new mods to try. Gun Mods can be dropped or equipped to other weapons

New Items

Armor Plate: Recover armor durability by 50%. Use armor plates to repair your vest

Ammo types now match to corresponding weapon class

IMPROVEMENTS & OPTIMIZATIONS

Multiplayer

Increased Death Machine long-range damage, slightly increased fire rate, increased spin up time after moving.

Increased Sparrow drawing speed. Increased range when drawing Sparrow back for a shorter amount of time.

Increased War Machine’s grenades area of effect. Decreased damage on player using War Machine. Optimized animation.

Decreased Annihilator reloading speed after firing. Slightly decreased fire rate.

Slightly decreased Gravity Spikes area of effect.

Molotov Cocktail is now lethal equipment.

Significantly increased Molotov Cocktail damage.

Katana’s name and model updated.

Deploying Stealth Chopper and Cluster Strike will activate a one-time UAV map scan and reveal current locations of enemies.

Optimized reloading animation

Optimized firing animation

Optimized visuals and behavior of laser sight attachments

Optimized bolt pulling animation of bolt-action sniper rifles

Extended time limit for squad filling in the middle of a ranked multiplayer match

Fixed an issue where the SMRS and War Machine can shoot through walls

Fixed an issue that UAV shows enemy movement instead of current location

Fixed an issue where players FOV is narrowed when using Katana

Fixed an issue that prevented players from crouching or going prone

Fix an issue with incorrect models in Attack of Undead

Battle Royale

Poltergeist: Increased invisibility for the first two seconds after activating Active Camo, regardless of distance

Trap Master: Decreased Electric Trip Wire’s damage and effect on enemy’s movement speed

The first safe zone appears earlier in game and collapse slower. Players have more time to reach the first safe zone

Optimized water visual effect. Water Reflection available in “Very High” graphic quality.

Decreased tank’s side armor. Adjusted tank’s firing trajectory

Tank is now equipped with an electronical thermal imaging system

Tank airdrop is now a random event

Area names are visible while jumping. Areas with better loot are displayed with orange names

Optimized the ragdoll physics when being hit by vehicles

Optimized character movement animation

Optimized ladder climbing animation

Optimized player animations when moving along walls

Optimized health and armor UI

New opening animation on the jump plane

New armor penetration feedback

New jump plane audio indicators

Fixed an issue with tank spawning in unusable locations

Fixed an issue where item models would disappear occasionally

Fixed an issue where gunfire indicator would be the wrong direction on compass

Fixed an issue where audio would cut out

Ranked Matches

Optimized score logic for Ranked Multiplayer

Optimized matchmaking logic for Ranked Multiplayer

Optimized match report details

Players in rank protection lose fewer rank points after a loss

New squad view when loading into a match

Optimized Ranked Battle Royale score logic

Optimized matchmaking logic for Ranked Battle Royale

New match report UI

New animation for reaching each higher rank after Pro I

Fixed an issue where players in rank protection were recognized as lower rank

System

Players can unlock most weapons, perks, Operator skills and Sorestreaks before level 55.

ICR-1, Cordite, HVK30, GKS, KN-44, Locus, Pharo, KRM262, HBRa3, Man-O-War and Razorback are now player level rewards. Other base weapons can be unlocked by completing challenges in Gunsmith system or within the free Battle Pass