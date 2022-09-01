Everything in CoD Mobile Season 8 update: Train to Nowhere release date, Express map, more

CoD Mobile Season 8: Train to Nowhere is speeding toward the spotlight with a range of new weapons on the way alongside a classic Black Ops map in Express. From when it kicks off to a full look at new content in the pipeline, here’s everything we know.

Following on from one of CoD Mobile’s biggest seasons yet with Vision City’s Ghost in the Shell collab, Season 8 is now coming into focus.

Train to Nowhere is set to implement a number of powerful weapons and even send players back to one of the most beloved competitive maps in recent years. But as always, there’s plenty more set to arrive with the major seasonal update.

Before the new patch drops, be sure to brush up with everything we know about CoD Mobile Season 8.

Contents

CoD Mobile Season 8: Train to Nowhere is set to go live on Wednesday, September 7 at 5PM PT. While we typically base new seasonal updates on existing Battle Passes, Season 8’s launch was confirmed right away through the description on the latest teaser trailer.

As always, players around the world will be able to access the new content immediately after installing the update.

New CoD Mobile Season 8 weapons: ZRG 20mm Sniper & Butterfly Knife

Two new weapons have been confirmed for the Season 8 update, as both the ZRG 20mm Sniper Rifle and Butterfly Knife Melee Weapon are locked in.

Having appeared in Black Ops Cold War, the ZRG sniper is a powerful bolt-action gun capable of wiping foes out with one clean upper body shit. As a tradeoff, only three rounds are included in each magazine, meaning you’ll have to time your shots well.

As for the new Melee Weapon, the Butterfly Knife has appeared previously in both Black Ops 3 and Modern Warfare 2019. As a flashy tool, there’ll be no shortage of visual flair when players wield this blade.

Activision Two weapons from previous titles are making their return in CoD Mobile Season 8.

At the time of writing, we know for certain the ZRG sniper will be available for free in the Season 8 Battle Pass at Tier 21. When it comes to unlocking the Butterfly Knife, however, we may have to wait for details on an in-game challenge in the coming days.

CoD Mobile Season 8: Express map arrives

Having first arrived in 2012’s Black Ops 2, Express quickly made an impact and become one of the more beloved competitive maps in the franchise. Following a second appearance in Black Ops Cold War, it’s coming back once more as this time, CoD Mobile fans will be getting in on the action.

Boasting a unique layout, Express drops players onto an active train station. Tying in with Season 8’s theme, we’re sure to see trains blitzing through the map and wiping players out before they can react.

Activision Keep an eye out for deadly trains rushing through Express.

New Spycraft Perk launches in CoD Mobile Season 8

Alongside Black Ops 2’s Express, a Perk from the title is also set to launch in CoD Mobile’s Season 8 update. Spycraft is on the way, enabling players to hack a range of enemy equipment and turn it to your side.

Through the CoD Mobile version, players can hack enemy Trophy Systems, Trip Mines, SAM Turrets, Sentry Guns, Transform Shields, and Munitions Boxes. Once hacked, they’ll work in your favor.

For the time being, specifics haven’t been revealed, but we know for certain the Spycraft Perk will be unlockable through a Seasonal Challenge.

CoD Mobile Season 8: Train to Nowhere Battle Pass

A new season means a new Battle Pass and while it’s still early days yet, we already know some of what to expect when Train to Nowhere arrives.

In terms of free rewards, a new Battle Royale class titled‘ Igniter’ will be available for all players at Tier 14. Additionally, the aforementioned ZRG 20mm sniper is also in the free track at Tier 21. We also know the usual rewards like camos, Blueprints, and other cosmetics will be included once again.

On the premium side of the Season 8 Battle Pass, players can grab everything from Operator skins to further weapon Blueprints, including one for the newly arriving ZRG 20mm sniper.