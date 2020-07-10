CoD Mobile Season 8 The Forge update: Juggernaut mode, Highrise, more

The Call of Duty: Mobile experience continues to evolve as Season 8 adopts a new post-apocalyptic theme with brand new modes, maps, characters, and plenty more up for grabs.

The handheld shooter started with a bang in October 2019 and since has grown into one of the most popular CoD releases in recent years. It combines content from a wide array of titles and the Season 8 update looks to add even more to the mix.

From limited-time events, to map releases, fresh modes, and a whole Battle Pass full of unlocks, a July 9 Community Update outlined what’s in store for the new season. There’s a ton of content available today as The Forge update is now live. However, there’s also plenty for fans to look forward to throughout the season.

While certain elements were already teased before release, there are plenty of surprises in the content drop. Let’s take a deep dive into the big announcement and unpack all of the biggest features in CoD: Mobile Season 8.

CoD Mobile’s all-new Juggernaut Mode

Another classic Call of Duty mode has made its return in Season 8 as Juggernaut now has its own playlist. The popular mode drops players into a free for all lobby with a huge twist.

One competitor will be the Juggernaut, a hulking figure with a huge health pool and a Death Machine minigun. Killing this overpowered foe will turn you into the Juggernaut next and the cycle repeats.

It’s a six-player mode so five players will have to form temporary alliances to take out the bigger threat. No Loadouts or Operator Skills will be allowed, though Armament Boxes can be found across the map.

They contain extremely powerful weapons to help you fight the Juggernaut. The first player to reach 20 points will be crowned the winner.

Highrise makes a return in CoD Mobile Season 8

Modern Warfare 2’s iconic map is finally back in a Call of Duty game for the first time since its original release in 2009. Veteran players will feel right at home on the old stomping grounds as the layout is completely unchanged.

Teams will spawn in offices at either side of the map and lower-level flanking routes are just as prevalent as before. It also looks as though you’ll be able to reach the cranes for some montage-worthy snipes as well.

The returning map will be playable in an assortment of playlists including the aforementioned Juggernaut mode.

CoD Mobile Season 8 Events

As with every season in CoD Mobile, new events are on the way. While some events will be brief with limited time playlists popping up, others will be much longer with new challenges for players to tackle. The month of July has been mapped out in full though the developers also teased more season 8 events coming later on.

All CoD Mobile Season 8 events in July

7/10 - 7/16: One Shot One Kill

One Shot One Kill 7/10 - 7/16: Gun Game Team Fight

Gun Game Team Fight 7/10 - 7/16: Highrise Brawl

Highrise Brawl 7/10 - 7/16: Juggernaut Mania

Juggernaut Mania 7/17 - 7/30: Solstice Awakened

Solstice Awakened 7/10: New Seasonal Challenges

New Seasonal Challenges 7/10: Credit Store Update

Credit Store Update All Month Long: Juggernaut Mode

Juggernaut Mode All Month Long: Training Mode

Training Mode All Month Long: Kill Confirmed

Among the July rundown is the Solstice Awakened Event. This two-week takeover will have new rewards up for grabs. All you have to do is play specific maps in the right playlists. Kills will automatically provide a variety of resources to unlock unique weapons and items.

While no specific date was given, the Days of Summer Event was also highlighted. Described as a “wet and wild event,” this limited-time celebration will focus on Summer themed rewards.

Players will be able to unlock “new and unique items that have never been released before. One of which is the very first skin for an Operator Skill.

On top of all the new additions, a handful of weapons will also be available in Season 8. The DR-H is a brand new Assault Rifle and the HBRa3 is returning from Advanced Warfare. Both of these are available in-game right now, though more will be introduced as the season progresses.

There are plenty of challenges for the mobile community to grind throughout Season 8 as well. Making it one of the most stacked content drops thus far.