CoD: Mobile Season 6 update patch notes: new maps/modes, Battle Pass, more

A new update has arrived for Call of Duty: Mobile as Season 6 gets ready to release, including new maps, game modes, and much more content for players.
An old favorite, Rust, is being added from Modern Warfare 2, and is now live in-game for everyone. There’s also a new 1v1 Duel mode available on a brand-new Wild West-themed map called Saloon.
It's no surprise then that the Season 6 Battle Pass, called "Once upon a time in Rust," comes with an Old West theme.
Even though the patch notes dropped on April 29, the Season 6 Battle Pass won't be available until April 30th or May 1st depending on where you live, with more content expected to drop throughout the month.
Rust, which many Modern Warfare 2 players still have fond memories of, is now live after being added as the new multiplayer map for Season 6 - but it isn't the only new map coming.
The new Saloon map will be available sometime in mid-May, as well, but only for 1v1 Duels and 2v2 Showdowns along with the Killhouse stage.
Some time in early May, Capture the Flag will also be coming to Mobile for Season 6 - but to keep with the Wild West theme, players will battle it out over hoards of gold instead of banners.
CoD: Mobile is also changing the way they approach in-game events with this development, with all future updates being tied to the "cadence of a seasonal release or month," with four new categories:
- Featured
- Seasonal
- Daily
- More
Veteran Call of Duty fans will also notice the return of the "Kill Confirmed" game mode, which forces players to move as dog tags cluster across a heated battleground full of fierce fighting - a mode very appropriate for Rust.
The full Season 6 Call of Duty: Mobile patch notes are listed below:
What’s New!
Season 6 is here! Once Upon a Time in Rust. Where legends are made.
New Battle Pass available May 1st!
New Premium Battle Pass Rewards
-
Saddle up with Ghost – Cowboy and Seraph – Desperada
-
New Heat Stroke weapons, featuring the all new Outlaw sniper rifle!
New Free Battle Pass Rewards
-
Unlock the base Outlaw sniper rifle in the free Battle Pass
-
New Operator Skill: Annihilator. Launch high penetrating tracking bullets
Battle Pass Update
-
Battle Pass tasks have been removed. Players now level their Battle Pass by playing games. Participating in Multiplayer, Battle Royale, Limited time modes all grant Battle Pass XP. Your Battle Pass XP summaries can be found at end of match reports.
New Event System
-
A brand-new event UI is live to streamline events into four categories: Featured, Seasonal, Daily and More
-
Events have been optimized to offer a variety of challenge levels and more appealing rewards
-
Check in all month long for the opportunity to earn some amazing rewards!
New to Multiplayer
New Limited Time Game Modes!
Capture the Flag: Gold Edition. A 2-round mode where players protect their gold while attempting to steal their opponent’s gold
-
Available on Rust, Crossfire, Crash, Raid, Hijacked and Standoff
1v1 Duel: 3 rounds, 1v1, may the best one win. Loser picks weapon on next round. Best of 3 wins.
-
Available on Saloon and Killhouse
Kill Confirmed: Players collect downed enemy dogtags for points, or downed teammates tags to deny points. First team to 40 confirmed kills wins
-
Available on Standoff, Crash, Raid, Summit, Cage, Takeoff, Meltdown
-
During a limited time special event, play Kill Confirmed to earn new rewards
New Maps
Rust, an iconic MW map, is now available!
-
Available for TDM, Domination, Hardpoint, Gun Game, Sniper Only, Free For All, Sticks and Stones, One Shot One Kill, Rapid Fire, Gun Game: Team Fight, 2v2 Showdown, Capture the Flag, and Kill Confirmed
Saloon debuts as the second original MP map for Call of Duty: Mobile!
-
Available for 2v2 Showdown and 1v1 Duel
Prop Hunt will now be available on Firing Range
New Tactical equipment: Cryo Bomb. A freezing explosion affects all enemies near the blast radius
New to Battle Royale
Helicopter Flare added
-
Deploy a defensive flare against incoming FHJ rockets
New Battle Royale Class: Poltergeist coming soon!
-
Become nearly invisible for a short duration while also alerting nearby enemies. The farther you are from enemies, the more hidden you appear. Using weapons will break this effect.
Improvements and Optimizations
Multiplayer
-
Improved H.I.V.E. Enemy traps will be shown in red
-
Reduced the aiming benefit % of Agile perk
-
Reduced the ammo size of Death Machine
-
Reduced the fuel capacity of Purifier
-
Reduced the cooldown of Gravity Spike
-
Reduced the combat duration of VTOL
-
Reduced the combat duration of Stealth Chopper
-
Shock RC can only shock 2 enemies max
-
Increased ICR-1 aim down sight speed and accuracy
-
Reduced HBRa3, M4LMG, RPD aim down sight speed
-
Increased M4LMG, RPD, BK57 accuracy
-
Increased UL736, S36 stability
-
Increased HVK-30 damage and reload speed
-
Reduced Man-O-War accuracy
-
Increased MSMC accuracy and stability
Battle Royale
-
Aerial platform location is no longer fixed and is not always present
-
Aerial platform can be reached by strategic ziplines
-
Optimized layouts of Crash, Killhouse, Diner, Standoff, Pipeline, Firing Range, and Nuclear Plant
-
Launch location optimized. Players can traverse by sliding
-
Reduced HP and damage of Cerberus, increased reward
-
Increased late game damage outside of the safe zone
-
Frag Grenades and Cluster Grenades now bypass armor protection
-
Significantly increased armor durability
-
Significantly increased charging speed of Airborne
-
Increased health recovery when using Medi
-
Increased range and speed of Ninja
-
Decreased duration and slowing effect of EMP Drone
-
Decreased detection range of Scout
Enhanced Warfare pace of early game
-
S36 and GKS have been added to Battle Royale
-
Annihilator revolver added to Battle Royale
-
New legendary attachments added: Heavy Mag, Shotgun Suppressor, Laser Sight
-
Increased War Machine damage to armored players
-
Increased lethal equipment damage to armored players
-
Increased M16A damage at all ranges
-
Increased close range damage of PDW-57, RUS-79U, Chicom, and MSMC
-
Increased MSMC stability
-
Fixed a ping issue when using vehicles
-
Fixed issue where health items could be used at full health
-
Fixed an issue with parachutes catching on buildings
System and Client
-
Added “Going Prone” toggle option in Basic Settings
-
Added basic setting slowing single-shot shotguns to shoot after right fire button loss
-
Added sharing option for Rank Skill and History
-
Added option to voice chat with only friends in pre-match
-
Lobby “Featured” button contains all new game modes
-
Optimized team invite option. Players can block invitations for 5 minutes
-
Level 1 Clans will be disbanded after 14 days of inactivity
-
Players can join private rooms by room ID