CoD: Mobile Season 6 update patch notes: new maps/modes, Battle Pass, more

A new update has arrived for Call of Duty: Mobile as Season 6 gets ready to release, including new maps, game modes, and much more content for players.

An old favorite, Rust, is being added from Modern Warfare 2, and is now live in-game for everyone. There’s also a new 1v1 Duel mode available on a brand-new Wild West-themed map called Saloon.

It's no surprise then that the Season 6 Battle Pass, called "Once upon a time in Rust," comes with an Old West theme.

Even though the patch notes dropped on April 29, the Season 6 Battle Pass won't be available until April 30th or May 1st depending on where you live, with more content expected to drop throughout the month.

Rust, which many Modern Warfare 2 players still have fond memories of, is now live after being added as the new multiplayer map for Season 6 - but it isn't the only new map coming.

The new Saloon map will be available sometime in mid-May, as well, but only for 1v1 Duels and 2v2 Showdowns along with the Killhouse stage.

CoD's Capture the flag mode will also be headed to Mobile with Season 6, with an Old West twitst.

Some time in early May, Capture the Flag will also be coming to Mobile for Season 6 - but to keep with the Wild West theme, players will battle it out over hoards of gold instead of banners.

CoD: Mobile is also changing the way they approach in-game events with this development, with all future updates being tied to the "cadence of a seasonal release or month," with four new categories:

Featured

Seasonal

Daily

More

Veteran Call of Duty fans will also notice the return of the "Kill Confirmed" game mode, which forces players to move as dog tags cluster across a heated battleground full of fierce fighting - a mode very appropriate for Rust.

The full Season 6 Call of Duty: Mobile patch notes are listed below:

Patch Notes

What’s New!

Season 6 is here! Once Upon a Time in Rust. Where legends are made.

New Battle Pass available May 1st!

New Premium Battle Pass Rewards

Saddle up with Ghost – Cowboy and Seraph – Desperada

New Heat Stroke weapons, featuring the all new Outlaw sniper rifle!

New Free Battle Pass Rewards

Unlock the base Outlaw sniper rifle in the free Battle Pass

New Operator Skill: Annihilator. Launch high penetrating tracking bullets

Battle Pass Update

Battle Pass tasks have been removed. Players now level their Battle Pass by playing games. Participating in Multiplayer, Battle Royale, Limited time modes all grant Battle Pass XP. Your Battle Pass XP summaries can be found at end of match reports.

New Event System

A brand-new event UI is live to streamline events into four categories: Featured, Seasonal, Daily and More

Events have been optimized to offer a variety of challenge levels and more appealing rewards

Check in all month long for the opportunity to earn some amazing rewards!

New to Multiplayer

New Limited Time Game Modes!

Capture the Flag: Gold Edition. A 2-round mode where players protect their gold while attempting to steal their opponent’s gold

Available on Rust, Crossfire, Crash, Raid, Hijacked and Standoff

1v1 Duel: 3 rounds, 1v1, may the best one win. Loser picks weapon on next round. Best of 3 wins.

Available on Saloon and Killhouse

Kill Confirmed: Players collect downed enemy dogtags for points, or downed teammates tags to deny points. First team to 40 confirmed kills wins

Available on Standoff, Crash, Raid, Summit, Cage, Takeoff, Meltdown

During a limited time special event, play Kill Confirmed to earn new rewards

New Maps

Rust, an iconic MW map, is now available!

Available for TDM, Domination, Hardpoint, Gun Game, Sniper Only, Free For All, Sticks and Stones, One Shot One Kill, Rapid Fire, Gun Game: Team Fight, 2v2 Showdown, Capture the Flag, and Kill Confirmed

Saloon debuts as the second original MP map for Call of Duty: Mobile!

Available for 2v2 Showdown and 1v1 Duel

Prop Hunt will now be available on Firing Range

New Tactical equipment: Cryo Bomb. A freezing explosion affects all enemies near the blast radius

New to Battle Royale

Helicopter Flare added

Deploy a defensive flare against incoming FHJ rockets

New Battle Royale Class: Poltergeist coming soon!

Become nearly invisible for a short duration while also alerting nearby enemies. The farther you are from enemies, the more hidden you appear. Using weapons will break this effect.

Improvements and Optimizations

Multiplayer

Improved H.I.V.E. Enemy traps will be shown in red

Reduced the aiming benefit % of Agile perk

Reduced the ammo size of Death Machine

Reduced the fuel capacity of Purifier

Reduced the cooldown of Gravity Spike

Reduced the combat duration of VTOL

Reduced the combat duration of Stealth Chopper

Shock RC can only shock 2 enemies max

Increased ICR-1 aim down sight speed and accuracy

Reduced HBRa3, M4LMG, RPD aim down sight speed

Increased M4LMG, RPD, BK57 accuracy

Increased UL736, S36 stability

Increased HVK-30 damage and reload speed

Reduced Man-O-War accuracy

Increased MSMC accuracy and stability

Battle Royale

Aerial platform location is no longer fixed and is not always present

Aerial platform can be reached by strategic ziplines

Optimized layouts of Crash, Killhouse, Diner, Standoff, Pipeline, Firing Range, and Nuclear Plant

Launch location optimized. Players can traverse by sliding

Reduced HP and damage of Cerberus, increased reward

Increased late game damage outside of the safe zone

Frag Grenades and Cluster Grenades now bypass armor protection

Significantly increased armor durability

Significantly increased charging speed of Airborne

Increased health recovery when using Medi

Increased range and speed of Ninja

Decreased duration and slowing effect of EMP Drone

Decreased detection range of Scout

Enhanced Warfare pace of early game

S36 and GKS have been added to Battle Royale

Annihilator revolver added to Battle Royale

New legendary attachments added: Heavy Mag, Shotgun Suppressor, Laser Sight

Increased War Machine damage to armored players

Increased lethal equipment damage to armored players

Increased M16A damage at all ranges

Increased close range damage of PDW-57, RUS-79U, Chicom, and MSMC

Increased MSMC stability

Fixed a ping issue when using vehicles

Fixed issue where health items could be used at full health

Fixed an issue with parachutes catching on buildings

System and Client