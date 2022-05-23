CoD Mobile Season 5: Tropical Vision patch notes – Classic Map, Guns Blazing Encore, more

CoD Mobile Season 5: Tropical Vision is just around the corner and it’s bringing a new battle pass, multiplayer map, mode, gear, and abilities. Here’s all that there is to know.

Tropical Vision, Season 5 of CoD, launches on June 1. CoD Mobile season 4 was called Wild Dogs and released on April 27.

Season 4 introduced a new battle pass, two new maps, one new weapon, a tactical grenade, and a new game mode.

Tropical Vision follows the same formula, providing a new battle pass, one new map, the Tiki Troops shotgun, the Oden assault rifle, the echo grenade, and a new game mode called Guns Blazing Encore.

New additions to Cod Mobile in Season 5

Apocalypse is a traditional three-lane multiplayer map that offers small to medium ranged combat. The outer two lanes feature a village and a temple, while the center lane provides cover for either slow or fast-paced combat.

The map first appeared in Black Ops Cold War but has returned to give the Mobile crowd a familiar environment to duke it out on.

Guns Blazing Encore turns players into super-soldiers that are able to dual wield War Machines and have increased health.

This transformation is triggered by collecting kills against normal enemies and other Supers alike but are reverted to normal after using all 200 bullets or getting eliminated.

Full Season 5 announcements

Brave the Storm With the Tropical Vision Battle Pass

Season 5 offers a brand-new Battle Pass, which for the first time features a female-led cast, that includes free and premium items like new Operators, a new functional weapon, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, COD Points (CP), and more.

Battle Pass Free Tiers

Get the Echo – Tiki Troops shotgun at Tier 26. Equip the new Oden Assault Rifle at Tier 21. This slow-firing but powerful weapon is perfect for defending objectives and covering teammates rushing into the thick of battle. Other free rewards include the Echo Grenade, which reveals enemy positions; plus get an assortment of camos, Weapon Blueprints, and the From the Grave Calling Card at Tier 50.

Premium Pass Tiers

Purchase the Battle Pass for the chance to earn all of the content available in the Tropical Vision stream, including Rampage; Park — Survivor; Rivas — Smuggler; and Rosa – Animal Instincts. Get new Weapon Blueprints for the AK-47, MSMC, PKM, and the Kilo Bolt-Action.

New Multiplayer Map and Mode: Apocalypse, Guns Blazing Encore

Apocalypse

First released in Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War, Apocalypse is a small- to medium-sized map built for aggressive play. The center lane is a hotbed of activity, and multiple interior spaces create plenty of opportunities for both tactical and head-on frantic battle. To either side of the center lane stand the village and the temple, both dangerous areas primed for flanking plays and skirmishes for supremacy over the objective.

Guns Blazing Encore

Transform into a super-soldier and bring the pain to your enemies. In this new Multiplayer mode, you can use your custom Loadouts, but your Scorestreaks and Operator Skill will be disabled.

The goal is simple: Eliminate enemy Operators and be the first to earn 30 points. Earn 1 point for eliminating normal Operators and 3 points for eliminating an enemy super-soldier.

Become a super-soldier by filling up your Fury gauge in one of three ways: (1) Earn 100 points for eliminating a normal Operator, (2) earn 100 points upon death, and (3) earn 300 points for taking out an enemy super-soldier. When your Fury gauge reaches 500, it’s showtime.

As a super-soldier, you will benefit from the following:

Dual-wield Death Machines, with 200 rounds total.

Increased Health

When you’re eliminated, or expend all of your ammunition, you will revert to the default Operator state.

Bots Style Up in Battle Royale

Our Battle Royale bots are getting a fashion makeover as they try on a variety of Operator Skins previously available only to players. Don’t get too distracted by their new looks; it’s still your job to eliminate them on sight.

New Themed Event: Flood Team Bravo

A human-made tropical storm has resulted in massive flooding, endangering lives. Soap and Team Bravo must help extract the water by strengthening water pumps throughout the area. Complete General and Special Tasks across Multiplayer and Battle Royale to earn event points and progress on the reward track. Complete the event to earn the ultimate reward, the Soap – Vacay Ready Operator.

New Seasonal Challenges

Season 5 brings new Seasonal Challenges that offer rewards like new Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, and up to 30,000 Battle Pass XP. You’ll also get the chance to unlock the new RPD signature attachment. Called the Cooling Compressor Barrel, this new attachment replaces traditional reloading with an overheating mechanism where you control the heating exhaust to achieve stable and continuous firepower.

UI Updates

Season 5 introduces a significant user interface update. We’re swapping in a new Multiplayer lobby background and improving the visibility of the Clan Wars main lobby featuring greater clarity for your clan rank, node progress, top contributors, and more.

The Store is also getting a face-lift, with updated UI for Crates and Bundles, the introduction of animated backgrounds for Legendary Operators, and more stylized Lucky Draw screens.

Store Update: Mythic Oden, New Draws

Deploy with Prophet – Arbiter and the new Mythic Oden Weapon Blueprint, an energy-based configuration that dissolves even the strongest Operators. New Draws feature Legendary Weapon Blueprints for the M4, PDW-57, RPD, and more; Legendary and Epic Operator Skins like Kreuger – Jungle Scarred; Proton – Scrapmaster; Portnova — Killer Bee; Siren – Synesthesia; and Ghost — Retribution; as well as plenty of supporting items to fit the theme introduced in each Draw.

Get all this and more, including new comic pages, when Season 5: Tropical Vision launches on June 1st at 5 PM PT.