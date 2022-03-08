Everything in CoD Mobile Season 3 2022 update: Black Ops Cold War map, new mode, more

Momentum is not slowing down in 2022 as CoD Mobile Season 3 is next up to keep the handheld title fresh with new maps, weapons, modes, and of course, plenty of cosmetics. While details are scarce for now, here’s an early rundown on everything we know about the next major update.

CoD Mobile has been on a roll to start the new year with two massive seasonal updates full of unique content. From Season 1 which gave us multiple weapons and even the first content creator skins, to Season 2 with one of the more stacked Battle Passes yet, there’s been plenty to keep fans coming back.

Now, Season 3 looks to keep the hype train on its tracks with another hefty content drop. As always, the usual assortment of maps and weapons are to be expected, but there could always be a few surprises this time around too.

Although it’s still early days yet, here’s a full breakdown of everything we know about CoD Mobile Season 3 thus far.

CoD Mobile Season 3 2022: Release Date

CoD Mobile Season 3 does not currently have a release date. Though based on previous seasons along with the current Battle Pass, we can make an educated guess.

The current Season 2: Task Force 141 Battle Pass is set to disappear on Friday, April 1. Typically, new patches roll over right away, making this a likely launch date for the Season 3 update.

However, it’s worth keeping in mind that Battle Passes can always be extended. We’ll be sure to keep you posted here as soon as the CoD Mobile Season 3 release date is locked in.

CoD Mobile Season 3 2022: New Black Ops Cold War Map

Although new Season 3 content hasn’t officially been revealed just yet, we may have an early glimpse at what to expect thanks to files found in the latest Test Server build.

Black Ops Cold War’s Satellite map is one such piece of content that appeared in the test. While a vast majority of ported maps have come from Modern Warfare of late, that trend could be broken in Season 3 with this Treyarch design.

Satellite was a launch map in Cold War and featured a medium-sized layout with verticality at its core. Teams that controlled the high ground towards the center of the map often had the advantage.

Similar to the release date, however, it is worth taking this with a grain of salt for now. We’ve seen previous test builds tease content that arrived months later, so there’s no guarantee Satellite is ready for a Season 3 launch. We’ll keep you up to speed with all the latest as new details emerge.

CoD Mobile Season 3 2022: Ground War game mode

Our last tidbit from the latest CoD Mobile Test Server build suggested that Ground War is on the way to the handheld title. This big-team playlist is set to feature 12v12 matches across the game’s bigger maps.

Furthermore, players appear to have access to vehicles in these large-scale battles. Motorcycles, assault vehicles, and even tanks have all been mentioned in the files.

The new map “Satellite”, along with the “Ground War 12v12” mode, will appear in the next beta testing. Soldiers can use vehicles such as motorcycles, assault vehicles, as well as tanks and will be able to carry out air strikes. pic.twitter.com/KZYflZXg9e — Plastic Leaks Foods | COD: Mobile News (@codM_N3ws) February 25, 2022

As always, nothing is official until we hear it from the developers themselves. Though it appears Season 3 is shaping up to be yet another massive CoD Mobile update.

Be sure to check back over the coming weeks as we’ll keep you in the loop with all the latest details right here.