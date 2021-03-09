CoD Mobile Season 2 update patch notes: New maps, weapons, operators, modes - Dexerto

Call of Duty Mobile Season 2: Day of Reckoning is coming soon, so, we’ve got everything you need to know about new maps, operators, weapons, and more.

Call of Duty Mobile has been a hit with CoD fans who have always cried out for a game that takes some of the best things about different titles and puts them into one big melting pot.

As a result, the developers have continued to roll out updates – adding new maps, modes, characters, weapons, and much more into the mobile title.

With the calendar turning to 2021, they’ve reset the counter on the seasons, and Season 2: Day of Reckoning is just around the corner. So, let’s dive into what’s coming in the update.

New maps: Shipment & Shoot House

Aside from the new battle pass and cosmetics, the big change coming the season are two new maps – Shipment and Shoot House.

They both come from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and were confirmed by the developers just ahead of the update being rolled out.

Shipment is an iconic CoD map and has been in CoD Mobile previously with the World War 2 version a few seasons ago. Now, the newest Modern Warfare version is coming.

New weapons: SP-R208 & AS VAL

On top of that, the devs also confirmed that there will be a new sniper in the form of the SP-R208 Marksman Rifle. Again, it’s inspired by Modern Warfare.

Though, that won’t be the only new weapon. The AS Val will also be joining the party, and as anyone who has already used it knows, it’s deadly once you’ve mastered it.

📦 New weapon ready to deploy!

✊🏻 Obtain for free in the Season 2 Battle Pass! 🆕 Coming to #CODMobile this week! pic.twitter.com/jMHyxaUqvH — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 8, 2021

New characters: Alex & Ghost (voice)

A new CoD Mobile season wouldn’t be complete without new characters either, and after long last, Ghost is getting a voice.

On top of Ghost, Alex from Modern Warfare will also be added. He’s an American military member who is always up for a fight. He’ll be available in the battle pass.

🤝🏻💥 Alex joins the fight! 🆕 Alex from #CallofDuty Modern Warfare (2019) voiced by Chad Collins is coming to #CODMobile and will be a part of the Season 2 Battle Pass, launching this week! pic.twitter.com/qNi7jXaFTD — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 9, 2021

New killstreak: Napalm

Season 2 will also herald the arrival of the Napalm killstreak.

The killstreak has appeared in numerous CoD’s before, but as you might have already guessed, this one has got a Modern Warfare theme to it. It is deadly and perfect for cutting off enemies in objective game modes.

✈ Call for air support!

💥 Deploy the new Scorestreak, Napalm to clear enemies in your path! 🔜 Coming to #CODMobile next week as a part of the Season 2 Battle Pass! pic.twitter.com/UiemxRGc4u — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 6, 2021

New game modes: Gunfight Sniper & Tank Battle

Speaking of new game modes, two will be coming in Season 2 – both for a limited time.

The first of which is Gunfight Sniper. As the name suggests, it’s a gunfight mode where you only use snipers. However, it’s 3v3 instead of 1v1 or 2v2.

The second new game mode is called Tank Battle. You have to battle to grab pieces of a tank, build it, and then use the tank to finish off your opponents. Though, they’ll have anti-tank weapons to boot.

💥 Commence the TANK madness!

🆕 New mode, Tank Battle is being added to the Battle Royale rotation. 🔜 Coming to #CODMobile in Season 2! pic.twitter.com/H5yVdOsBP8 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 7, 2021

CoD Mobile Season 2 start date & time

In terms of when the update will go live, the devs confirmed that the global update will roll out on March 10 at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET. For the rest of the world, that is March 11 at 12 AM GMT/1 AM CEST/3 AM MSK.

Plus, no update would be complete without bug fixes and weapon changes. You can find a full list of these, from the Garena version of the update, below.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 full patch notes & changes

Battle Royale

New Vehicle – Cargo Truck

The truck has only two seats for the driver and the co-driver, but the body can accommodate multiple soldiers who can move freely.

The acceleration is slower, but equipped with high durability and provides great protection.

New Custom Airdrop Weapons

Soldiers now can equip pistols as custom airdrop weapons.

Weapon Lists Updated

Common: AK117 / SKS / M4LMG / GKS

Uncommon: AK47 / Man-O-War / M21 EBR / Chopper / RUS-74U / BY15 / KRM-262

Rare: AK117 / BK57 / FR .556 / HVK-30 / Peacekeeper MK2 / AS VAL / LOCUS / M4LMG / Razorback / QQ9 / QXR / KRM-262

Epic: Type 25 / ICR / DRH / BK57 / KN-44 / AS VAL / Man-O-War / Peacekeeper MK2 / HVK-30 / DL Q33 / SKS / Chopper / RUS-74U / GKS / QQ9

Legendary: M4 / Man-O-War / AS VAL / HVK-30 / M4LMG / QXR / GKS

Improvements and optimizations

Multiplayer

Increased MSMC’s OWC Marksman barrel attachment vertical recoil control.

Increased S36, UL736, RPD, and M4LMG’s YKM combat stock attachment ADS time reduction.

Decreased HBRA3’s OWC Marksman barrel attachment’s negative effects.

Increased DL Q33 damage to 90 and grants it higher wall-penetrating damage.

Increased DRH’s the No Stock attachment ADS time reduction to 12 percent.

Decreased DRH’s No Stock attachment hit flinch to 15 percent.

Slightly decreased ICR’s No Stock attachment and YKM Combat Stock attachment accuracy.

Slightly increased ASM10’s No Stock attachment hit flinch.

Decreased Arctic .50’s wall-penetrating damage and MIP Stopping Power Reload attachment’s damage ratio to legs. Now a wall-penetrating leg shot will not be lethal.

The capacity of blocking fire bullet for Arctic.50 is decreased from 20 to 15 and its maximum capacity is decreased from 40 to 30, ADS time increased from 12 percent to 30 percent, and shot interval from 40 percent to 50 percent.

Decreased the explosion range of War Machine.

Decreased the damage reduction of War Machine operator.

Decreased Gravity Spike damage range.

Slightly decreased the damage of Annihilator dealt to: Stealth Chopper, XS1 Goliath, VTOL, Shield Turret and Transform shield.

Solders equipped with Dead Silence Perk no longer hear the footstep of themselves, and the audible range of running has been decreased.

Players are now able to jump while moving alongside a wall.

Optimized the speed adjustment when moving alongside a wall/obstacle,

Optimized the server tick rate.

Optimized player’s hit box when switching among standing, crouching and prostrating.

Increased characters’ FPS. Enemy’s movements and actions are more precise and smooth.

Optimized sound effects based on different scenes so that players can locate their enemies more accurately.

Fixed an issue that players might get stuck in window frames when climbing through.

Fixed an issue when Soldiers are stuck for a while after crossing the shortcut of LAUNDRY SIDEWALK in Raid.

Fixed an issue of wrong collisions in the Takeoff’s scene.

Fixed an issue of wrong collisions in the Tunisia’s scene.

Battle Royale