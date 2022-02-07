Everything in CoD Mobile Season 2 2022: Release date, new maps, weapons, leaks

Another month, another new update as CoD Mobile Season 2 2022 is fast approaching with more content set to shake up the popular handheld title. The usual assortment of maps and weapons are all on the way and we’ve got an early breakdown of everything to expect in the next major patch.

Keeping the momentum going in 2022, CoD Mobile’s second season is already around the corner. Just days after the Season 1: Heist patch hit live servers, teasers already started appearing for the next big update.

No different from usual, a wide range of new content is expected in the patch. From brand new guns to some familiar maps, we already have a good idea of what’s on the way.

So before the update is deployed, here’s a full rundown on everything there is to know about CoD Mobile Season 2 2022.

CoD Mobile Season 2 2022: Release Date

CoD Mobile Season 2 2022 doesn’t yet have a release date. Though based on the Season 1 Battle Pass, we can make an educated guess as to when it should land.

Season 1 launched on January 19 with the Battle Pass set to expire on Thursday, February 17. As updates transition right away in CoD Mobile, this could be a safe bet for the arrival of Season 2.

Obviously, it’s worth taking that date with a grain of salt for now. After all, we’ve seen earlier seasons extended in the past. Rest assured, we’ll keep you up to speed right here as soon as an official release date is locked in.

CoD Mobile Season 2 2022: New Weapons

Among the very first teasers for Season 2 was that of a new weapon. While CoD Mobile devs often confirm two guns simultaneously, that trend was broken on February 7 with a new Shotgun reveal.

Based on an empty weapon crate, it’s evident Modern Warfare’s JAK-12 Shotgun is next in line for a CoD Mobile port. With almost every gun from the 2019 title now available, the JAK-12 is one of the last to crossover.

Originally made available in Modern Warfare Season 6, the JAK-12 immediately stood out as the fastest-firing Shotgun in the game. As a result, it’s likely to have a similar impact in CoD Mobile as one of the deadliest weapons in its category.

CoD Mobile Season 2 2022: New Maps

As usual with new seasons in CoD Mobile, at least one brand-new map is on the way in the next big update.

Season 2 is set to introduce Hardhat, a classic map that first appeared in 2011’s Modern Warfare 3.

This smaller layout drops players into a New York construction site and features multiple levels for combat.

While we’re yet to get a full look at the CoD Mobile port, an initial teaser appears to reveal a new theme for the map. Rather than taking place during a sunny afternoon, Hardhat now seems be set during a rainy night.

So that’s all we know about CoD Mobile Season 2 2022 thus far. As each day goes by, however, we’re sure to learn more about what’s on the horizon.

We’ll keep you up to date with all the latest intel right here ahead of the next major update.