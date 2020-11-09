CoD Mobile Season 12 name and release info revealed - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 12 is nearly upon us, and the name of the new season, as well as release date information, has now been revealed.
In early October, Season 11 of CoD: Mobile arrived, celebrating the first anniversary of the game, bringing with it new maps, new weapons and some weapon balancing changes.
Throughout the season, perhaps the biggest change was the introduction of the Mythic Fennec, the first Mythic weapon in the game, with fans “disgusted” at the price of it, leaving somewhat of a sour taste in the lead up to the new season.
Now, after only a few short weeks, Season 12 has been revealed, with a name throwing it back to one of the most iconic lines in Call of Duty.
Halloween Standoff returned to CoD: Mobile for spooky season.
CoD Mobile Season 12: Going Dark
The new season of Call of Duty Mobile will be called ‘Going Dark’, a call to popular CoD character Captain Price, who said “Bravo Six, going dark” in the Modern Warfare reveal trailer in 2019 — and was immediately picked up by fans of the game and of Price himself.
Of course, we can’t gather a lot from the name of the season alone, but it’s very possible we see more of Price and Modern Warfare going forward in the mobile game — especially since it was recently revealed that map Hackney Yard would be arriving soon.
That wasn’t all that was announced, though, as it was also revealed when fans can expect Season 12 to be arriving in a November 8 tweet.
The launch schedule for seasons doesn’t appear to be very strict, with updates coming any day of the week, but with the last two patches arriving on September and October 13, we could be seeing the Season 12 update on Friday, November 13.
Of course, this is just speculation, but you should be keeping your eyes peeled for the update any day now.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally nearly here, and to help you land on your feet once the game launches, we’ve put together numerous guides and informational articles on the game’s important areas.
Black Ops Cold War might be the most intricately designed Call of Duty titles to date, filled with various ins and outs that players will have to figure out before they can truly master the game.
But don’t let that intimidate you – we’re here to help! Below, you can find various guides and “how-to” articles walking you through all the important aspects of the game and preparing you to be the best BOCW player you can be.
BOCW features a slightly slower TTK than Modern Warfare.
Time to kill is a very important stat in Call of Duty multiplayer, and Black Ops Cold War features a slightly slower TTK than Modern Warfare. Catch up on how long it takes for each weapon to eliminate an enemy as well as the relevant damage stats.
The M16 has proven to be a powerful option in Black Ops Cold War so far.
The M16 is one of the most iconic weapons in all of Call of Duty and it makes yet another appearance in Black Ops Cold War. During the beta, the M16 proved to be one of the strongest guns in the game, and we nailed down a very strong loadout that maximizes the rifle’s potential.
There are plenty of scorestreaks in Black Ops Cold War.
Scorestreaks and killstreaks can turn the tide of any Call of Duty multiplayer match, and Black Ops Cold War a brand new system filled with streaks that players can earn. Get to know each of them, as well as how the new system works, with our comprehensive info hub.
Field Upgrades can really help turn gunfights in your favor in Black Ops Cold War.
Having first been introduced in Modern Warfare, Field Upgrades are back in BOCW multiplayer, giving you yet another tool to shift the balance of gunfights in your favor. Learn all about this game’s set of Field Upgrades and how to best use each one.
There are plenty of Black Ops Cold War achievements and trophies to earn throughout the campaign, multiplayer, and zombies.
While this may not be the biggest thing of note when it comes to BOCW, there are many out there who care about unlocking trophies and achievements. In this game, there are a whopping 44 in total, combined between Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies.
Black Ops Cold War has brought Prestige ranks back to Call of Duty!
Due to popular demand, Treyarch are bringing back Prestige ranks in a brand new seasonal system for Black Ops Cold War. The details for this can be a little confusing, so make sure to view our guide on how all of this works.
Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare will all share progression starting Season 1.
Acting on their promise to use Warzone as the tying bond between various CoD sub-franchises, it will share a progression system with both BOCW and Modern Warfare – the details of which can all be found in the link above.
Players can use both Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare guns in Warzone.
It’s already been announced that the Black Ops Cold War integration in Warzone won’t take place until the new game’s first season kicks off on December 10. Find out more about this whole process and what it means with our linked info page.
You can preload Black Ops Cold War ahead of its release date.
In order to allow players to jump into Black Ops Cold War as soon as it launches, Activision has enabled preloading on all platforms, albeit on different schedules. The file sizes also differ depending on the platform, so make sure to read up on all the details linked above.
For those getting BOCW on PC, Activision has announced exactly what specs players should have on their computer for the game to run on their preferred quality of graphics, from the minimum to Ultra with Ray-Tracing.
Make sure to check back here regularly as we will be updating this hub with every new Black Ops Cold War guide and info post that we release.
