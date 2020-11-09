CoD Mobile Season 12 name and release info revealed - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally nearly here, and to help you land on your feet once the game launches, we’ve put together numerous guides and informational articles on the game’s important areas.

Black Ops Cold War might be the most intricately designed Call of Duty titles to date, filled with various ins and outs that players will have to figure out before they can truly master the game.

But don’t let that intimidate you – we’re here to help! Below, you can find various guides and “how-to” articles walking you through all the important aspects of the game and preparing you to be the best BOCW player you can be.

Jump to section:

Weapon Guides

It comes as no surprise that Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer is full of dozens of different weapons. Learn about each gun and all the stats, as well as the levels that they can be unlocked at.

Time to kill is a very important stat in Call of Duty multiplayer, and Black Ops Cold War features a slightly slower TTK than Modern Warfare. Catch up on how long it takes for each weapon to eliminate an enemy as well as the relevant damage stats.

The M16 is one of the most iconic weapons in all of Call of Duty and it makes yet another appearance in Black Ops Cold War. During the beta, the M16 proved to be one of the strongest guns in the game, and we nailed down a very strong loadout that maximizes the rifle’s potential.

Perks, streaks, etc

Scorestreaks and killstreaks can turn the tide of any Call of Duty multiplayer match, and Black Ops Cold War a brand new system filled with streaks that players can earn. Get to know each of them, as well as how the new system works, with our comprehensive info hub.

Familiarize yourself with all of the Perks and Wildcards that are available in multiplayer and which ones are worth equipping over others in your loadouts.

Having first been introduced in Modern Warfare, Field Upgrades are back in BOCW multiplayer, giving you yet another tool to shift the balance of gunfights in your favor. Learn all about this game’s set of Field Upgrades and how to best use each one.

While this may not be the biggest thing of note when it comes to BOCW, there are many out there who care about unlocking trophies and achievements. In this game, there are a whopping 44 in total, combined between Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies.

Prestige & Progression

Due to popular demand, Treyarch are bringing back Prestige ranks in a brand new seasonal system for Black Ops Cold War. The details for this can be a little confusing, so make sure to view our guide on how all of this works.

Acting on their promise to use Warzone as the tying bond between various CoD sub-franchises, it will share a progression system with both BOCW and Modern Warfare – the details of which can all be found in the link above.

Warzone

It’s already been announced that the Black Ops Cold War integration in Warzone won’t take place until the new game’s first season kicks off on December 10. Find out more about this whole process and what it means with our linked info page.

Roadmaps & post-launch content

Some of the post-launch content for Black Ops Cold War has already been announced, so catch up on the next iteration of the iconic Nuketown map, everything coming in Season 1, and more.

As per Sony’s ongoing exclusivity deal with Activison, BOCW features a plethora of content that will be exclusive to those on PS4 and PS5, so if that’s you, make sure to take advantage

Preload, download sizes, PC specs

In order to allow players to jump into Black Ops Cold War as soon as it launches, Activision has enabled preloading on all platforms, albeit on different schedules. The file sizes also differ depending on the platform, so make sure to read up on all the details linked above.

For those getting BOCW on PC, Activision has announced exactly what specs players should have on their computer for the game to run on their preferred quality of graphics, from the minimum to Ultra with Ray-Tracing.

Make sure to check back here regularly as we will be updating this hub with every new Black Ops Cold War guide and info post that we release.

