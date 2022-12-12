CoD Mobile Season 11 Ultimate Frontier: Ground War 2.0, Santa Snoop Dogg skin, more

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

CoD Mobile Season 11: Ultimate Frontier is next up and we’ve got the full rundown on what to expect from the content drop. Whether it’s Ground War 2.0, a fresh Battle Pass, or the holiday-themed event, there’s plenty to brush up on.

Closing out the year with some festive spirit, CoD Mobile Season 11 is fast approaching as the Ultimate Frontier draws near. Alongside the usual assortment of new cosmetics and exciting weapons comes a range of unique content, limited-time modes, and exclusive items to unlock.

Snoop Dogg is also back in focus this season with a Christmas skin of his own, while the Battle Pass is “cosmic-themed” as Operators get set to blast off into orbit. All the while, some powerful new weapons are available on the ground and everyone can get their hands on them for free.

So before Season 11 comes into focus, be sure to brush up on everything there is to know about the next major CoD Mobile update.

Contents

Activision CoD Mobile Season 11 looks to the future with its new cosmetics.

CoD Mobile Season 11 is all set to go live on Wednesday, December 14 at 4PM PT. As always, new content will be available to download and install right away, with players around the globe immediately able to enjoy all the latest arrivals.

Cold War’s EM2 Assault Rifle in CoD Mobile

Keeping in line with other recent additions, not just in terms of maps, but weapons too, the EM2 Assault Rifle from Blacks Ops Cold War is on its way to CoD Mobile.

This relatively underutilized gun drops in with average damage and fire rate stats, but with slightly improved range and control. This means it should be fairly easy to control in the heat of combat, but it might not provide the instant damage quite like other ARs.

Activision The EM2 AR looks to shake up the CoD Mobile meta.

The EM2 is available for free at Tier 21 in the Season 11 Battle Pass. More on that below.

CoD Mobile Season 11 Battle Pass

As you would expect, a new season in CoD Mobile means a new Battle Pass. This time around, a wide range of new equipment is scattered throughout free tiers while cosmetics are available in premium tiers.

Below is a brief rundown on some of what’s available in the Ultimate Frontier Battle Pass:

Tier 14: Pin Point Multiplayer Perk

Tier 21: EM2 Assault Rifle

Tier 50: Space Explorer Skin

Activision Snoop Dogg is back in focus with the Season 11 Battle Pass.

Ground War 2.0

With this revamped Ground War playlist, a devastating new tank is available for players to wreak havoc with. Known as the War Beast Tank, this unique vehicle has room for two players, one to drive and fire a canon, while the other unloads a machine gun and controls smoke bombs.

The 12v12 playlist is sure to be chaotic but fortunately, the Crossroads map has been expanded to accommodate the larger lobby.

Be sure to check back in the coming days as we’ll update you here with all the latest CoD Mobile news.