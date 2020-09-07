CoD Mobile Season 10 The Hunt: new maps, modes, release date, more

Call of Duty Mobile’s massive Season 10 update is on the horizon and the first batch of upcoming content has just been confirmed as developers revealed new maps, modes, classes, and Operator skills coming soon.

As with each seasonal update, CoD Mobile players are about to receive a huge serving of fresh content. Whether you’re looking for new weapons, new stomping grounds, or new ways to play, the Season 10 update will have you covered.

While the developers previously teased what fans can expect, we now have a few concrete details of what’s in store. Terminal was the first confirmed map as the Modern Warfare 2 classic comes to mobile. However, there will soon be plenty more for avid players to enjoy.

Season 10 has been given an official title and will be known as the season of The Hunt. Here's everything we know about the major update coming soon.

Pine is coming to CoD Mobile in Season 10

Pine was one of the first Gunfight maps included with 2019’s Modern Warfare. Now, it’s making its way to CoD Mobile with the Season 10 update.

The close-quarters map quickly became a fan-favorite in the Infinity Ward release. With a solid layout and equal opportunity for high-ground advantage, it stood out as one of the most refined 2v2 maps.

⚠ New map incoming! ⚠⁣

⁣

🌲 Pine is coming to #CODMobile for Gunfight mode in the next season! pic.twitter.com/cYuPdUyG3O — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) September 6, 2020

Mobile players will soon be able to share that same experience as the map will be featured exclusively in Gunfight. This means you won’t find it in any big team battles. It will be restricted purely for teams of two as the new season rolls around.

New Equalizer Operator Skill in CoD Mobile Season 10

💥💥 POP OFF with this dual integrated Operator skill, Equalizer!⁣

⁣

🔜 Coming to #CODMobile as a part of the next season! pic.twitter.com/CYQnbJU1iZ — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) September 6, 2020

Up next is a brand-new Operator Skill that could just swing the momentum of a match in your favor. The Equalizer skill equips two machine guns with “built-in suppressors for close-quarters combat.”

These beastly weapons can mow down enemies in a flash. There’s no need to reload, movement speed remains faster than ever, and they pack a bigger punch than you might expect. Even from afar, the brief teaser trailer shows how they can pick off enemies in just a few shots.

Expect to see these in action more than any other Operator Skill in Season 10. Players will be wanting to try them out across every game mode, especially in the first few weeks.

Headquarters on the way in Season 10

📡 Wait, capture, and defend!⁣

⁣

🆕 New Multiplayer mode, Headquarters is coming to #CODMobile in the next season! pic.twitter.com/KIb8pbN4Ql — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) September 5, 2020

A popular Call of Duty game mode is also set to takeover CoD Mobile in Season 10. While many iconic modes have been transferred over in previous seasons, it's now time for Headquarters to join the spotlight.

It functions just the same as it's console counterpart. You'll have to control an objective to accumulate points over time. However, while your team controls the headquarter, respawns will be disabled. If the opposing team gains control, it'll be up to you to wipe them out and destroy the current objective site.

New Hacker Battle Royale class in Season 10

💻⚡ Prevent your enemies from using their utilities against you with the new Battle Royale class, Hacker!⁣

⁣

👍 Coming to #CODMobile next season! pic.twitter.com/Ob1hGS2dRD — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) September 7, 2020

Last but not least is an all-new class for CoD Mobile’s Battle Royale experience. Players will be able to hack the opposition like never before once Season 10 arrives.

The new class comes with a few key traits. Firstly, you’ll be able to “black out the minimaps” of enemies in close proximity. Not only that, but opposition nearby will also be unable to use their own gadgets while hacked.

In a few seconds, all nearby electronics can be taken out. Your enemies will have to rely on skill and movement alone while their tech is disabled in the fight.

Hardcore Mode coming midway through Season 10

⬆ Higher Damage⁣

⬇ Lower Health⁣

🚫 No HP regen⁣

✅ Friendly fire enabled⁣

⁣

💀 Get ready for Hardcore Mode! Coming to #CODMobile Multiplayer 9/25 UTC! pic.twitter.com/ttuO8SdPxF — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) September 8, 2020

If standard playlists have become too easy and you're looking for a new challenge, CoD Mobile aims to please in Season 10. The popular Hardcore Mode playlist will be making its transition over to the mobile experience.

As with previous iterations in the franchise, every shot counts in this mode. Players will have less health and weapons will deal more damage. On top of this, there's no way to regenerate health once you get hit. Teammates can also come under fire so be sure to line up your shots properly before pulling the trigger.

This playlist will be available midway through the season as developers have confirmed a September 25 release date. That gives you plenty of time to upgrade your arsenal and grow familiar with the new content before jumping into the most intense mode yet.

Mara dropping in as new Season 10 character

Mara is the upcoming character in the brand new Season 10: The Hunt



Facts about Mara: pic.twitter.com/t6cQHmkgYi — r/CallofDutyMobile 🍥 (@BetaCODMobile) September 8, 2020

Keeping in line with previous seasonal updates, The Hunt will be adding a new character to the lineup. If you're familiar with Infinity Ward's 2019 release, you'll know Mara. She's one of the many Operators available across both Modern Warfare and Warzone. Released in Season One, she was among the first batch of playable characters in the latest mainline CoD release.

The Venezuelan character will be playable in CoD Mobile as soon as the Season 10 update arrives.

When is CoD Mobile Season 10 coming?

If you're eager to play around with all of the new content listed above, the good news is that you won't have to wait long. The CoD Mobile developers have confirmed that the next big update will be deployed at some point this week.

The Season 9 Battle Pass comes to an end on September 10. If The Hunt follows previous seasonal release dates, that means we can expect Season 10 to release on the same day. Keep your eyes peeled for any last-minute teasers from the developers as the next major content drop draws near.