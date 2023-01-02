CoD Mobile Season 1 2023: Release date, new weapons & perks, everything we know

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

CoD Mobile is winding back the clock to start the new year off with a fresh Season 1 restart, as is tradition. Opening the year with a bang, here’s everything we know about the Season 1 2023 update.

No different from previous years, CoD Mobile is refreshing its seasonal rollout in 2023. Rather than continuing on into a twelfth season, we instead find ourselves heading toward Season 1 yet again as the cycle begins anew.

Following up on the final season of the 2022 era, a fresh start is now on the horizon as Season 1 2023 draws near. And as you would expect, it’s set to be jam-packed with a wide range of content that fans have come to enjoy.

From new maps and equipment to possible features around the corner, here’s everything we know about the Season 1 2023 update coming soon to CoD Mobile.

Contents

Activision CoD Mobile Season 11 is beginning to wind down as fans look ahead to the first drop of 2023.

CoD Mobile Season 1 2023: Release date

Although no official release date has yet been confirmed, we already have a target in mind thanks to the current Battle Pass countdown. Given this season’s pass is set to expire on Thursday, January 14, we can safely expect Season 1 to roll over at the same time.

Though as always, unforeseen delays can always put a stop to those plans, so we’ll keep you posted here once an exact date is locked in.

New weapons & equipment arriving in Season 1 2023

As for new content this season, nothing has been formally announced for the Season 1 update, but we already have a good idea of what to expect thanks to the latest Test Server build. Every few months we get a new update on the CoD Mobile Test Server as developers look to experiment with new items and features before rolling them out for the full game. It’s here where we often get a first look at content just weeks away from release.

Among the pack in the most recent build was a new weapon, perk, scorestreak, and some new tactical equipment to boot. While it’s worth taking them all with a grain of salt, as none are guaranteed to arrive in Season 1, we can safely assume at least some of these new additions will soon make their debut.

The new weapon was none other than the Dingo LMG, a powerful, futuristic weapon first seen in Black Ops 3. This gun boasts a hefty amount of damage with sharp aim, but comes at a tradeoff with poor mobility.

YouTube: AnonymousYT The Dingo LMG from Black Ops 3 appears to be making the jump to CoD Mobile.

When it comes to the new Perk, Unit Support was uncovered on the latest test build. It reads: “Players will receive 20% of Operator Skill charging gained from every teammate’s kill; meanwhile, charging gained by self will be a 60% reduction. Player will receive 4% of Scorestreak charging gained from teammates; this bonus will be increased to 10% while capturing the hard point.”

The Wheelson from Modern Warfare 2019 is seemingly set to arrive in CoD Mobile imminently, as this 750 cost scorestreak was also spotted in the latest test build. And finally comes the Stim Shot, also from Modern Warfare, a piece of equipment that drastically increases health regen and movement speed for a short duration.

YouTube: AnonymousYT The popular Stim Shot has been spotted in CoD Mobile’s test build.

As we mentioned above, however, it’s worth taking all of these new additions with a grain of salt for now. While a handful may very well launch in Season 1, some may be held off for future updates. Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted right here as further details emerge.