CoD Mobile Magma Eruption Mythic drop: Peacekeeper MK2, full bundle details

A fresh Mythic Drop has just arrived in Call of Duty: Mobile with some of the most unique cosmetics in the game to date. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Magma Eruption Mythic bundle.

Following on from CoD Mobile’s first Mythic weapon — one that sparked a great deal of outrage — a brand new Mythic bundle is now available in the store. The Magma Eruption Mythic Drop comes with a highly customizable Peacekeeper MK2 variant, along with nine other high-tier items.

Being part of the Mythic rarity, this weapon comes with more options than any other in the game. From changing muzzle flashes to adjusting the killing blow animation, it’s yours to fine-tune.

From how you can unlock everything in the bundle, to how you’ll be upgrading the new Mythic weapon, here’s a rundown on the full details.

CoD Mobile’s new Mythic Peacekeeper MK2

The main selling point of the new bundle is the Mythic weapon. With the Artifact skin equipped on the Peacekeeper MK2, you’ll be standing out from every other player in the lobby. It’s a dynamic camo, meaning that it will constantly be in motion no matter what you’re doing.

A ton of unique features can be interchanged as the weapon is upgraded as well.

There are a variety of attachments, stickers, charms, and everything in between. These can all be unlocked through the eight-stage upgrade system once the weapon has been acquired.

In order to actually claim the Peacekeeper MK2 for yourself, you’re going to have to try your hand at the ‘Lucky Draw’ system.

This means pumping CoD Points into randomized draws in hopes of finding the rarest item. Thankfully, CoD Mobile highlights the exact chance you have at getting each item with each draw.

The Peacekeeper itself has a 0.08% chance of coming through any given draw. What’s more likely is that you’ll stumble upon the additional items in the bundle.

Everything from melee weapons to weapon charms all have considerably greater odds.

Everything in CoD Mobile’s Magma Eruption drop

While the Mythic weapon is the biggest attraction, there are nine other items to look forward to in the brand new bundle.

Almost everything is cosmetic though there are a few weapon skins and gadgets to pick up as well. Below is a full list of every item and their rarities in the Lucky Draw.

Peacekeeper MK2 – Artifact (0.08% chance)

(0.08% chance) Firebreak – Magmageddon (1.25% chance)

(1.25% chance) ICR-1 – Meteor Core (4% chance)

(4% chance) Tank – Hephaestus (4.67% chance)

(4.67% chance) Axe – Hephaestus (5.50% chance)

(5.50% chance) Backpack – Hephaestus (6.50% chance)

(6.50% chance) Harness the Power (10% chance)

(10% chance) Hidden Power (11% chance)

(11% chance) Cluster Grenade – Hephaestus (28% chance)

(28% chance) Charm – Meteorite Power (29% chance)

If you’re hoping to grab the new Mythic and max out all of its upgrades, you’ll be looking at an expensive effort.

Obviously, the gun itself is extremely rare but even when it’s in your collection, obtaining Mythic Cards to upgrade the Peacekeeper can be just as challenging.