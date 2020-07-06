CoD Mobile leaks reveal Makarov is coming to Season 8: Apocalypse Day

The name for Call of Duty: Mobile season eight has been leaked and it also appears as if a classic Modern Warfare villain will also be making an appearance.

Even since releasing in October of 2019, Call of Duty: Mobile has taken some of the best weapons, maps, and features from CoD history and bundled them all together under one roof.

It’s been a hit with fans as players keep flocking to download the game and getting to grips with the new content. The mobile title is currently in its seventh season of content, and with expectations high for season eight, fans have bee trying to get their hands on early information.

The devs have already teased the addition of Highrise as a new multiplayer map, but the name of the new season and it’s all-new character have surfaced ahead of time.

On July 6, fans and leakers managed to get a glimpse of a teaser image from Garena – who publish the game in Southeast Asia – showing the name for the next season, Apocalypse Day, in the top left-hand corner.

In the middle of the image, though, is a shadowy figure. While it might not seem like there any many clues to deduce from the photo, some fans have already noted that it is Makarov.

The Russian villain played an integral part in the stories of Modern Warfare 2 and 3, meaning he links perfectly to the new additions for CoD Mobile.

Garena had previously let the Radioactive Agent content slip out early prior to the start of season seven, and it appears as if the same thing has happened again.

We don’t have long to wait and see, though, as Call of Duty: Mobile season seven is currently in its final week and season eight gets underway on Saturday, July 11