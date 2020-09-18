CoD Mobile Hunt for Makarov event: Rewards, Explore Points, more

Call of Duty: Mobile has released a new in-game event for Season 10, “The Hunt for Makarov,” where players can earn Exploration Points to unlock new in-game rewards.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 is finally underway and Activision has revealed that players will be able to participate in the new in-game event for more exclusive rewards.

Season 10’s event has been revealed as “The Hunt for Makarov” and requires players to track down Vladimir Makarov, a villain who first appeared in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, by playing throughout the season.

How to get exploration points in CoD Mobile

To find Makarov, players will need to explore each of the areas in CoD Mobile’s featured event tab, which can only be unlocked by gathering Exploration Points.

Exploration points can be earned simply through playing any multiplayer or battle royale matches on the title.

The Hunt event is scheduled to end on October 1, so make sure to earn as many points as you can, to grab all the rewards before they're gone.

🎯The Hunt for Makarov has begun!

🗺🔍Play MP & BR to acquire explore points and earn rewards along the way!



📖More intel here 👉🏻 https://t.co/afsh7HYEWh



🔴Event LIVE NOW in #CODMobile until 10/1 (UTC)! pic.twitter.com/2zRYfC6czb — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) September 18, 2020

The Hunt of Makarov event rewards

In the event tab, there are twelve different stages that players will have to unlock using their Exploration Points. For every stage players reach in the Hunt for Makarov event, you will also unlock a custom in-game reward.

There are plenty of rewards added in the Season 10 event including various weapons and equipment skins, calling cards, and more.

After completing all of the stages in the event tab, you can also collect Makarov's Photo in the Battle Royale mode and trade it for the First Horseman Frame.

You can find the full list of Season 10's event rewards below.

Smoke Grenade Forest Felt skin

SMRS Forest Felt skin

S36 Iridescent skin

Backpack one Iridescent skin

Striker Forest Felt Skin

Frag Grenade Forest Felt skin

Knife Iridescent skin

Ninja Forest Felt skin

Beastly Pursuit calling card

Man-O-War Iridescent skin

BK57 Forest Felt skin

M4 Feral Stalker skin

Makarov's First Horseman Frame

The event is live right now, so be sure to jump in and try to track the villain down – and be sure to let us know what rewards you end up with by tweeting us @CoDMobileClips.