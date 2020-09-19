CoD Mobile devs tease "surprises" coming in Season 11 update

The developers behind Call of Duty Mobile have explained why they’re aiming to keep the Season 11 content a “secret” as the game approaches its one-year anniversary while also teasing a few "surprises."

With Call of Duty Mobile approaching its first birthday, fans of the popular game have already begun gearing up for Season 11 – with plenty expecting some pretty big changes.

The devs have already confirmed that they’ve got plans for nighttime maps in both multiplayer and the battle royale at some point, though, they’re not confirmed for the upcoming season.

In fact, instead of dropping the majority of details before the new season, the devs are actually aiming to keep things under wraps as they’ve begun teasing a few “surprises.”

During their September 18 community update, the devs noted that they have plenty of content still to come in Season 10, but some fans quizzed them on what is coming next – given that the game is approaching its first anniversary.

“Heya, no test server this time around. We have too many cool features and content drops in this next release for anniversary that we want to remain secret,” the said in response to one question.

In another post, the devs reiterated their choice to not run a test server before the upcoming season. “We want to keep the majority of Season 11's content pretty secret this time around,” they said, noting that there will be a few teasers as usual. “However, we hope that there will be many great surprises with this release.”

Of course, with the devs noting that there will be teasers, it might not be all that hard to figure out the theme, new maps, and new weapons when the time comes.

Plus, there are always leakers and slip-ups that end up getting the information out early, but we’ll just have to keep an eye on things in the meantime.