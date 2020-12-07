Logo
CoD Mobile devs reveal two classic weapons coming in Season 13

Published: 7/Dec/2020 11:49

by Connor Bennett
Ghost in CoD mobile and the Crossfire map
TiMi/Activision

The Call of Duty Mobile devs have revealed that two classic CoD weapons will be arriving in Season 13, and they should be instantly recognizable to long-time players. 

For many Call of Duty fans, the dream game is one that takes things like fan-favorite maps, weapons, and more from previous titles and puts them into one big melting pot. 

That hasn’t happened on console or PC, yet, but it does exist in the form of CoD Mobile. The mobile title, made by TiMi Studios, has proven to be incredibly popular and is going strong in its twelfth season of new content. 

Even though Season 12 has added night mode, Hackney Yard as a new map, and the usual seasonal events, players are already looking forward to next season – and the devs have started to roll out some teasers as well, focusing on new weapons after teasing a new map.

Activision
There are plenty of changes coming to CoD: Mobile.

The devs dropped their first teaser for a new weapon on December 6, asking fans if they could guess what it is without revealing what weapon type it fell under.

Well, it didn’t take long to figure out. As anyone who has played Black Ops 2 will know, the weapon is identical to the powerful Peacekeeper assault rifle. 

The Peacekeeper was actually the first-ever DLC weapon in Call of Duty history, being bundled in with Black Ops 2’s Revolution DLC Map Pack. It was also available in Black Ops 4, too. 

Additionally, the second weapon they teased should also be instantly recognizable to long-term Call of Duty players, as it resembles the MP7 submachine gun. 

The MP7 has a long-standing history in CoD, appearing in five different releases, so it shouldn’t come as a shock that it looks set to be added to CoD Mobile. 

The names of these weapons might change when they’re added to CoD Mobile, given that the devs have tweaked the names of other recognizable guns before.

We won’t have to wait too long, though, as Season 13 of CoD Mobile is set to release in mid-December, with December 13 being touted as a possible date.

Dr Disrespect reveals first player he would sign to CDL team

Published: 7/Dec/2020 11:14

by Jacob Hale
Dr Disrespect sign player Call of Duty League team
Call of Duty League/Dr Disrespect

Popular streamer Dr Disrespect has revealed the first player he would sign to a Call of Duty League team, as rumors run abound that he wants to invest in the esport.

The Call of Duty League is home to some of the greatest CoD players to grace the game today, with 12 teams representing cities across Europe and North America and competing for millions of dollars and the opportunity to be crowned Call of Duty world champions.

In recent months, there has been a bit of murmuring about the Doc wanting to get in on the league. Having spent a large portion of his career dedicated to Call of Duty, including as a map designer for Advanced Warfare, he knows the scene thoroughly.

Because of that, he knows exactly who the top players are and why the Call of Duty League is worth investing in — and he’s hand-picked exactly who he would recruit to his team first.

Dr Disrespect YouTube Lamborghini at CoD Champs 2019
YouTube: Dr Disrespect
The Doc has a rich history in Call of Duty, and clearly knows what he’s talking about.

While the first Call of Duty Challenger’s Cup of the Black Ops Cold War season was taking place, the Two-Time shared his support for one player in particular.

If you’re a fan of CoD esports, you should be very familiar with the name already: Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow is who Doc’s got his eyes on.

Not beating around the bush, Dr Disrespect said: “If I had a CDL team I’d sign @DKarma immediately.“

Karma retired midway through the Modern Warfare season in 2020, but seems to have taken a liking to Black Ops Cold War and came 5-6th in the Challengers Cup with his squad, and as a result Doc even suggested he would buy Karma a “Lambo with a Canadian flag on the hood” in typical Dr Disrespect fashion, just to sweeten the deal.

Of course, being a three-time world champion, Karma could probably find his way onto a CDL team if he seriously wanted to compete this year, but whether it’s under a Doc-led team seems unlikely — for now.