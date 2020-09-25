CoD Mobile devs hint at new scorestreak coming in Season 11

The Call of Duty Mobile devs have hinted at the new scorestreak coming in Season 11 – and it could resemble the always helpful Advanced UAV.

As anyone who has dropped in for at least a game or two will know, CoD Mobile lends plenty from some of the most popular Call of Duty games ever.

There are maps, modes, weapons, and characters spanning the Modern Warfare and Black Ops universes but fans always want to see more – be it cosmetics or something that could impact a match.

With Season 11 on the horizon, details have purposefully been kept quiet but now the devs have given players a subtle heads up about the new scorestreak that they’ll be able to use soon.

On September 24, CoD Mobile player and Redditor Bigggbot67 suggested that the devs could add an Advanced UAV or Blackbird-like scorestreak to the game in the future.

Valued at 900 points, the Redditor noted that the scorestreak has been in Call of Duty games before so it wouldn’t be out of place or anything all that new. “[It] detects and shows the exact location of hostiles on the mini-map,” they added.

It didn’t take long for the devs to chime in and suggest that their wish could be coming true once Season 10 finishes. “You are unquestionably going to like the next scorestreak releasing in Season 11,” they quipped, seemingly hinting at something similar coming soon.

While the devs didn’t explicitly say what the new scorestreak will be, it should only be something like an Advanced UAV, Blackbird, or V-Sat. They’ve all done the same thing in different CoD games before.

As for what else is coming in Season 11, the devs are trying to keep things pretty under wraps. They’ve already confirmed that there won’t be a test server and there will be “great surprises” too, but there will be one or two teasers at the beginning of October.