CoD Mobile devs confirm multiple new weapons are coming in Season 11

The Call of Duty Mobile developers have hinted at there being multiple new weapons coming once the Season 11 update rolls out.

After releasing last October, Call of Duty Mobile is approaching its one year anniversary. Season 10, which introduced both Terminal and Pine as new maps, is quickly coming to a close, meaning that fans are gearing up for Season 11.

While details are, purposefully, light about the new season, the devs have already dropped a few hints about what is coming when the new update finally hits the live servers.

They’ve already teased an Advanced UAV-like scorestreak being available, but fans are desperate for a lot more – including what characters, maps, and weapons they’ll be seeing in Season 11.

Well, following their September 25 Community update, the CoD Mobile were quizzed about a handful of topics regarding the new season. While they ignored plenty of those queries, focusing on bugs that have been cropping up instead, they did field one question.

“Love the constant updates and your great work. Looking forward to playing the next update. But can we get a hint about what will be the next gun? At least which category?” asked Redditor AlaaMessi.

"Multiple categories," the devs quickly replied, with a winking face emoji attached. “You'll see what we mean."

The response quickly sparked speculation in the resulting comments, with some fans asking for a new pistol and others suggesting that it could be a weapon that acts as an Assualt Rifle with one setting and another type with a different setting.

Either way, the devs didn’t comment further and likely won’t. They’ve already stated that there is no test server this season so that content stays under wraps and that there should be some surprises when it goes live. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.