 CoD Mobile devs confirm iconic weapon coming in Season 14 - Dexerto
CoD Mobile devs confirm iconic weapon coming in Season 14

Published: 16/Jan/2021 16:47

by Connor Bennett
CoD mobile character holding a weapon up
TiMi/Activision

The Call of Duty Mobile devs have revealed that one iconic CoD weapon is coming in 2021’s Season 1 update, and it should be recognizable to any long-time CoD fan.

For years, Call of Duty fans have begged Infinity Ward, Treyarch, Activision, and anyone else who will listen, for a game that takes the best part of all previous releases and puts them into one.

Increasingly, we’re seeing more map remakes, classic weapons returning, and even character crossovers thanks to Warzone, but it’s CoD Mobile that really fits the bill of what that all-encompassing CoD game would be.

The mobile game has maps from CoD 4: Modern Warfare, Black Ops 1, as well as weapons from Advanced Warfare and even Black Ops 3 and 4. With the first major update of 2021 just around the corner, the devs have started teasing what’s coming next, and we’re getting more throwbacks.

Ghost in CoD mobile and the Crossfire map
TiMi/Activision
CoD Mobile has characters, maps, and weapons from almost every modern Call of Duty game.

Even though CoD Mobile is currently, as of writing, in Season 13, when the first major update of 2021 hits, we’ll be back to Season 1. Just like how Fortnite is now Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5.

Regardless, when players finally get to play the new season update, they’ll be able to wield the FAMAS. Yes, the iconic Call of Duty weapon, that has been in a whole host of CoD games is finally arriving in CoD Mobile.

The devs confirmed the news on January 16, tweeting out their first teaser for the new season. “A new weapon is approaching! Can you guess what it is?” they said, with an image and it’s fairly obvious that the weapon in question is the FAMAS.

The name of the iconic weapon might get a slight tweak when it is added to CoD Mobile. The devs have tweaked the names of other recognizable guns before, just to give it a new feel for the mobile game.

There’s also the question of whether it’ll be as powerful as it was, say, back in Black Ops 1. Hopefully, we don’t have to wait too long.

Warzone players outraged as stats change protects hackers & SBMM abuse

Published: 16/Jan/2021 14:41 Updated: 16/Jan/2021 14:47

by Connor Bennett
Trio of Warzone characters protecting a loadout drop amid explosions
Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone players have aired their concerns with the recent changes making profile stats private following the companion app drama, with some players pointing out that the change helps cheaters hide from punishment. 

Like many other multiplayer games, Warzone has had its issues with both hackers and skill-based matchmaking ruining the experience for some players.

While they’ve both always been an annoyance, players recently discovered that some were using an app from the CoDTracker site, and another called ‘SBMMWarzone’, that helped them pick and choose their lobbies. These apps were, initially, meant to be used to root out cheaters, but it backfired and SBMM abuse became the primary use. 

Changes were made to the app to help quell the abuse, and Activision even made every Warzone account private so that the data couldn’t reach similar apps. However, that has caused annoyance as well.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Trailer Adler
Activision / Treyarch
SBMM in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone has been an issue for a while.

CoD YouTuber Drift0r pointed out that, given how annoying the new opt-in process is to share Warzone stats – and that it isn’t mandatory, either – players will simply choose to stay hidden. 

“Some of them (pro players and record holders) might not want to opt-in, or like me, might not be able too or it might take a while, which means that if anybody is cheating at a high level, either to get YouTube content or to stream tournaments, they can just opt out of all this and keep the cheating private,” he said.

The YouTuber noted that, while Activision might have the data on their end and could root out cheaters, it makes it harder for the community to assist them in that fight. 

Other players backed up Drift0r’s concerns about the cheating and SBMM abuse, with some offering up ideas for future changes. 

“They’ll literally do everything except just tone down SBMM, which would mitigate all these other issues,” said one player. “There’s an elephant in the room and its name is cheating. Activision just reopened the highway for cheating. Shameful,” added another.

Others, though, took a different slant, saying: “This officially ruined the game for me. I liked having public stats. It gave me something to work towards in improving… now what’s the point since no one can see them and I have nothing to compare mine to.”

As Drift0r notes, it could become a case where the opt-in process is made mandatory in the future, as it seems to a situation that is majorly in flux – given that there have been two changes in quick succession.

It could also be the case that Activision decides to not do anything else, and this is their final move. Though, given the outrage from the community, that seems unlikely.