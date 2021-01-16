CoD Mobile devs confirm iconic weapon coming in Season 14 - Dexerto

The Call of Duty Mobile devs have revealed that one iconic CoD weapon is coming in 2021’s Season 1 update, and it should be recognizable to any long-time CoD fan.

For years, Call of Duty fans have begged Infinity Ward, Treyarch, Activision, and anyone else who will listen, for a game that takes the best part of all previous releases and puts them into one.

Increasingly, we’re seeing more map remakes, classic weapons returning, and even character crossovers thanks to Warzone, but it’s CoD Mobile that really fits the bill of what that all-encompassing CoD game would be.

The mobile game has maps from CoD 4: Modern Warfare, Black Ops 1, as well as weapons from Advanced Warfare and even Black Ops 3 and 4. With the first major update of 2021 just around the corner, the devs have started teasing what’s coming next, and we’re getting more throwbacks.

Even though CoD Mobile is currently, as of writing, in Season 13, when the first major update of 2021 hits, we’ll be back to Season 1. Just like how Fortnite is now Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5.

Regardless, when players finally get to play the new season update, they’ll be able to wield the FAMAS. Yes, the iconic Call of Duty weapon, that has been in a whole host of CoD games is finally arriving in CoD Mobile.

The devs confirmed the news on January 16, tweeting out their first teaser for the new season. “A new weapon is approaching! Can you guess what it is?” they said, with an image and it’s fairly obvious that the weapon in question is the FAMAS.

🆕 A new weapon is approaching!

🤔❓ Can you guess what it is? 🔜 Coming in the next season of #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/wXtg3GR612 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 16, 2021

The name of the iconic weapon might get a slight tweak when it is added to CoD Mobile. The devs have tweaked the names of other recognizable guns before, just to give it a new feel for the mobile game.

There’s also the question of whether it’ll be as powerful as it was, say, back in Black Ops 1. Hopefully, we don’t have to wait too long.