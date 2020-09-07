CoD Mobile confirms new Pine map, Headquarters, and more for Season 10

Call of Duty Mobile’s massive Season 10 update is on the horizon and the first batch of upcoming content has just been confirmed as developers revealed new maps, modes, classes, and Operator skills coming soon.

As with each seasonal update, CoD Mobile players are about to receive a huge serving of fresh content. Whether you’re looking for new weapons, new stomping grounds, or new ways to play, the Season 10 update will have you covered.

While the developers previously teased what fans can expect, we now have a few concrete details of what’s in store. Terminal was the first confirmed map as the Modern Warfare 2 classic comes to mobile. However, there will soon be plenty more for avid players to enjoy.

Season 10 is expected to arrive on September 10. Just a few days out, we’ve got you covered with a full rundown on the latest announcements.

Pine is coming to CoD Mobile in Season 10

Pine was one of the first Gunfight maps included with 2019’s Modern Warfare. Now, it’s making its way to CoD Mobile with the Season 10 update.

The close-quarters map quickly became a fan-favorite in the Infinity Ward release. With a solid layout and equal opportunity for high-ground advantage, it stood out as one of the most refined 2v2 maps.

⚠ New map incoming! ⚠

⁣

🌲 Pine is coming to #CODMobile for Gunfight mode in the next season!

Mobile players will soon be able to share that same experience as the map will be featured exclusively in Gunfight. This means you won’t find it in any big team battles. It will be restricted purely for teams of two as the new season rolls around.

New Equalizer Operator Skill in CoD Mobile Season 10

💥💥 POP OFF with this dual integrated Operator skill, Equalizer!

⁣

🔜 Coming to #CODMobile as a part of the next season!

Up next is a brand-new Operator Skill that could just swing the momentum of a match in your favor. The Equalizer skill equips two machine guns with “built-in suppressors for close-quarters combat.”

These beastly weapons can mow down enemies in a flash. There’s no need to reload, movement speed remains faster than ever, and they pack a bigger punch than you might expect. Even from afar, the brief teaser trailer shows how they can pick off enemies in just a few shots.

Expect to see these in action more than any other Operator Skill in Season 10. Players will be wanting to try them out across every game mode, especially in the first few weeks.

Headquarters on the way in Season 10

📡 Wait, capture, and defend!

⁣

🆕 New Multiplayer mode, Headquarters is coming to #CODMobile in the next season!

A popular Call of Duty game mode is also set to takeover CoD Mobile in Season 10. While many iconic modes have been transferred over in previous seasons, it's now time for Headquarters to join the spotlight.

It functions just the same as it's console counterpart. You'll have to control an objective to accumulate points over time. However, while your team controls the headquarter, respawns will be disabled. If the opposing team gains control, it'll be up to you to wipe them out and destroy the current objective site.

New Hacker Battle Royale class in Season 10

💻⚡ Prevent your enemies from using their utilities against you with the new Battle Royale class, Hacker!

⁣

👍 Coming to #CODMobile next season!

Last but not least is an all-new class for CoD Mobile’s Battle Royale experience. Players will be able to hack the opposition like never before once Season 10 arrives.

The new class comes with a few key traits. Firstly, you’ll be able to “black out the minimaps” of enemies in close proximity. Not only that, but opposition nearby will also be unable to use their own gadgets while hacked.

In a few seconds, all nearby electronics can be taken out. Your enemies will have to rely on skill and movement alone while their tech is disabled in the fight.