CoD Mobile Blitz guide: tips to master the fast-paced battle royale mode - Dexerto

Introduced in Season 1, Blitz is a fast-paced version of the popular Call of Duty: Mobile battle royale mode and we’ve got some handy tips to keep you on top.

CoD Mobile’s massive Season 1 update brought with it a ton of fresh content. From new weapons to a new map and of course, new modes. Chief among the new additions was Blitz, a frenetic take on the standard battle royale playlist.

Rather than taking your time to loot up, this mode pushes the pace. You’ll need to be ahead of the curve and constantly on the move to secure victories in this playlist.

From the best weapons to the best gameplans, we’ve got a few tips to help as you drop into the brand new CoD Mobile mode.

Optimal weapons for CoD Mobile’s Blitz mode

Choosing the right weapons is absolutely key when it comes to Blitz. Due to the smaller map size, you’ll be squished together with the rest of the lobby much earlier on. As a result, gunfights will be around every corner.

You’re not going to have much time to sit and reload a Light Machine Gun, for instance. Instead, you need to focus on faster guns that can get you in and out of combat. From SMGs to Shotguns, try to grab weapons that excel from a close range.

Your aim will still need to be on point, however. More often than not you’ll be on the move, trying to run and gun while outside. So you don’t want to completely neglect accuracy.

Movement is everything in Blitz

As you would expect, with a quicker mode comes quick zones. You’ll be in a much smaller section of the BR map, moving from place to place much faster than you normally would.

It’s absolutely crucial that you keep an eye on the minimap. Being on top of the zones and gaining an advantageous position before anyone else could just help secure the win.

Stick to the edges if you can and always try to push into the next circle as soon as it opens up. Those that get left behind will be picked off straight away as they try to enter the new zone towards the end of a rotation.

Once you get into a rhythm, you’ll be able to work around the timings of the zones, collect the ideal loot, and essentially control the map.

It can be a lot to get used to all at once, so don’t expect to dominate from your first drop. You’ll need to get used to just how fast paced it really is. But once you get the hang of things, Blitz can be your go-to playlist for BR wins in CoD Mobile.