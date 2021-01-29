 CoD Mobile Blitz guide: tips to master the fast-paced battle royale mode - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

CoD Mobile Blitz guide: tips to master the fast-paced battle royale mode

Published: 29/Jan/2021 5:54 Updated: 29/Jan/2021 5:59

by Brad Norton
CoD Mobile gameplay
Activision

Share

Call of Duty Mobile

Introduced in Season 1, Blitz is a fast-paced version of the popular Call of Duty: Mobile battle royale mode and we’ve got some handy tips to keep you on top.

CoD Mobile’s massive Season 1 update brought with it a ton of fresh content. From new weapons to a new map and of course, new modes. Chief among the new additions was Blitz, a frenetic take on the standard battle royale playlist.

Rather than taking your time to loot up, this mode pushes the pace. You’ll need to be ahead of the curve and constantly on the move to secure victories in this playlist.

From the best weapons to the best gameplans, we’ve got a few tips to help as you drop into the brand new CoD Mobile mode.

Optimal weapons for CoD Mobile’s Blitz mode

Choosing the right weapons is absolutely key when it comes to Blitz. Due to the smaller map size, you’ll be squished together with the rest of the lobby much earlier on. As a result, gunfights will be around every corner.

You’re not going to have much time to sit and reload a Light Machine Gun, for instance. Instead, you need to focus on faster guns that can get you in and out of combat. From SMGs to Shotguns, try to grab weapons that excel from a close range.

Your aim will still need to be on point, however. More often than not you’ll be on the move, trying to run and gun while outside. So you don’t want to completely neglect accuracy. 

Movement is everything in Blitz

CoD Mobile gameplay
Activision
From the moment you land, keep your eyes on the minimap.

As you would expect, with a quicker mode comes quick zones. You’ll be in a much smaller section of the BR map, moving from place to place much faster than you normally would.

It’s absolutely crucial that you keep an eye on the minimap. Being on top of the zones and gaining an advantageous position before anyone else could just help secure the win.

Stick to the edges if you can and always try to push into the next circle as soon as it opens up. Those that get left behind will be picked off straight away as they try to enter the new zone towards the end of a rotation.

CoD Mobile gameplay
Activision
You’ll never want to be in one spot for all too long while playing Blitz.

Once you get into a rhythm, you’ll be able to work around the timings of the zones, collect the ideal loot, and essentially control the map.

It can be a lot to get used to all at once, so don’t expect to dominate from your first drop. You’ll need to get used to just how fast paced it really is. But once you get the hang of things, Blitz can be your go-to playlist for BR wins in CoD Mobile.

Call of Duty

Aydan & Rated win $25K Code Red Warzone event: final placements & recap

Published: 29/Jan/2021 4:14 Updated: 29/Jan/2021 4:53

by Albert Petrosyan
BoomTV

Share

The powerhouse duo of Aydan and Rated took out the latest Code Red Warzone competition, dominating the upper bracket all the way through to the biggest chunk of the $25,000 prize pool. Here’s a full rundown of how the action unfolded.

  • Aydan & Rated took down newbz & intechs in the grand finals.
  • HusKerrs, Bloo, IceManIsaac eliminated early.
  • $25,000 prize pool – winning team collected $15K.

Code Red $25K Warzone Tournament: Final Placements

With $25,000 up for grabs, the latest Code Red tournament marked one of the biggest of the year thus far. Players were directly invited to the event and dropped into public lobbies throughout a double-elimination bracket.

Placement Team Prize
1st Aydan & Rated_COD $15,000
2nd newbz & Intechs $7,000
3rd Swagg & GD_booya $3,000
4th BobbyPoffGaming & Mayappo
Top 6 Jukeyz & YKTDeleo
Top 6 Tommey & AlmxndTV
Top 8 TeePee & DougisRaw
Top 8 UnRationaL & StayFinessen

Code Red $25K Warzone Tournament: Results & Recap

The latest Warzone event kicked off with a bang as a number of top contenders dropped out of the running early on. The likes of HusKerrs, UnRationaL, and Jukeyz were all knocked down to the lower bracket after falling in their first matchups. It wasn’t long before certain Duos were completely out of the event, even HusKerrs and his partner Destroy failed to advance past the initial round.

On the opposite side, two teams were able to make it through to the semi-finals without dropping a map. Aydan & Rated along with Swagg & Booya blitzed through their first two opponents, lining up a heated showdown in the upper bracket. Ultimately, it was a swift 2-0 victory in favor of Aydan & Rated, punching their ticket to the winner’s finals against newbz & intechs.

Meanwhile, many former event winners met their match in the lower bracket. Some of the biggest names like TeePee, UnRationaL, and Tommey, were all knocked out of the running. It was Swagg & Booya that put up the impressive lower bracket run, cruising through to the loser’s finals. Their run eventually came to an end as they fell 0-2 against newbz & intechs. Therefore, the grand finals were set as a direct rematch of the winner’s finals.

After a long day of action, and plenty of waiting around for the eventual winners, Aydan & Rated repeated their winner’s final success. They took down newbz & intechs 2-0 in the final match of the day to secure the overall event win and $15,000.

code red warzone tournament bracket
BoomTV
Winners bracket of the Code Red tourney.

Code Red $25K Warzone Tournament: Format

  • Double-elimination 2v2 bracket featuring 16 total teams
    • Winners bracket matches are “best of 2” – duo with more points after two Warzone matches advances
    • Losers bracket matches are “best of 1”
  • Scoring format is 1 point per kill (no points for victories/placement)
  • Matches will be played in online Warzone squads lobbies (Verdansk)
  • $25,000 prize pool will be split between top-three teams
    • 1st: $15,000
    • 2nd: $7,000
    • 3rd: $3,000

Code Red $25K Warzone Tournament: Players & teams

The tournament was composed of 16 duo teams, which means there was a total of 32 players competing. The full list of competitors can be found below:

  • Aydan & Rated
  • Tommey & Almxnd
  • xUnrational & Finessen
  • FaZe Dirty & Metaaphor
  • Swagg & GDBooya
  • HusKerrs & Destroy
  • SuperEvan & ZLaner
  • BobbyPoff & Mayappo
  • Vapulear & WarsZ
  • TeeP & DougIsRaw
  • Jukeyz & Deleo
  • Newbz & Intechs
  • Bioo & Fixnked
  • JaredFPS & ClutchBelk
  • IceManIsaac & exzachtt
  • Sasquxtch & Galvanxze