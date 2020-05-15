CoD Mobile devs announce when HBR will be available for free

The Call of Duty: Mobile developers have revealed when the HBR weapon will finally be added to the ranks of CoD: Mobile's free weapons.

Unlike other Call of Duty titles, CoD Mobile doesn’t just stick to one story or time period. Instead, Activision has put some of the most popular maps, modes, and weapons into one game – giving fans an ultimate Call of Duty experience be it on the go or at home.

Recently, season six, named Once Upon a Time in Rust, was released, bringing the iconic Modern Warfare map Rust to the mobile title. However, fans are still looking to the future and wanting to see what’s next. With leaks abound about future updates, the developers have finally revealed when the HBR will join the mix as a free weapon.

In their May 14 community update, Activision finally addressed the rumors about Advanced Warfare’s HBR. The weapon was initially in CoD Mobile as a part of season three but has only been unlockable via crates.

“We have even seen some ‘leaks’ sharing around an apparent marketing image for this weapon, but we are sorry to say that the HBRa3 isn’t going to be released this month for the global version of Call of Duty: Mobile,” the developers said. “However, we are happy to say that it will be released next month!”

They added: “Just hang tight, enjoy Once Upon a Time in Rust, and before you know it we’ll be in June.”

Only a few days earlier on May 7, the CoD Mobile developers revealed their roadmap for future updates and there was no sight of the HBR becoming free – though they did hint at some changes to the battle royale map.

Even though they’ve given June as the release point, there is no specific date noted so there still is a little bit of a waiting game until the HBR is in Call of Duty: Mobile for everyone to unlock.