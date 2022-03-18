CoD legend Clayster benched by Subliners ahead of CDL Stage 2 matches

Call of Duty esports legend and three-time World Champion James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks has been benched by the New York Subliners ahead of their CDL Stage 2 Qualifier matches.

Clayster is arguably one of the greatest Call of Duty players to ever pick up a controller. The 29-year-old has found success across many titles and has taken home numerous trophies.

However, 2022 has not been kind to his team, the New York Subliners. As the team struggles to perform at a top level, roster moves were expected for the squad.

And before the week two CDL matches even got started, the talent dropped a massive bomb, revealing that Clayster has been subbed out for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

Clayster benched by Subliners

🚨 @PaulEhx_ is confirmed subbing in for 3x World Champion Clayster pic.twitter.com/TJPuDr79iD — Dexerto Esports (@DexertoEsports) March 18, 2022

Revealed on the pre-show of the March 18 CDL Stage 2 matches, the analyst desk announced that Clayster has been benched by New York and former London Royal Ravens sub, Paul ‘PaulEhx’ Avila will be taking his spot.

This may not be too surprising for CDL fans as it was rumored earlier in the week that NYSL had already picked up Paul and was looking to replace another player with someone else.

For many fans, it was shocking that the news didn’t come from the Subliners directly.

At the time of writing, there hasn’t been anything mentioned publicly from the team itself and Clayster’s future is uncertain.