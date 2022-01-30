CoD leaker claims 11 studios are working on Modern Warfare II – including Treyarch

New reports from Call of Duty leakers suggest that 11 development studios are working on CoD 2022 – expected to be a Modern Warfare 2019 sequel – including Treyarch.

The Call of Duty development cycle has seen its flow disrupted to some extent in the past few years. While Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch and Infinity Ward typically produce annual titles as part of a three-year cycle, problems over Vanguard saw Treyarch called into release Black Ops Cold War at late notice, despite developing Black Ops 4 just a couple of years prior.

While confirmation of a Modern Warfare sequel has not yet come from Activision, all leaks and rumors point to a sequel to the 2019 title, set amidst a war with Colombian drug cartels.

Now, new details have emerged about the development team for Modern Warfare II, with reputable CoD leakers claiming 11 studios in total are working on the 2022 title, including long-time CoD developers Treyarch.

Infinity Ward, as is customary with CoD development cycles, are expected to be the lead studio.

On January 27, leaker RalphsValve stated that there are 11 studios working on Modern Warfare II’s development: Demonware; High Moon Studios; Toys for Bob; Infinity Ward Austin, TX; Infinity Ward Poland; Infinity Ward, LA; Beenox; Activision; Raven Software; Sledgehammer Games and Treyarch.

With regards Treyarch’s involvement, Ralph said it was a case of “all hands on deck”.

Just heard that Treyarch are also helping out, “all hands are on deck” — Ralph (@RalphsValve) January 29, 2022

Some were concerned that Treyarch’s involvement was a signal of a poor development state, but Ralph allayed those concerns by saying: “Circumstances are different; it was earlier described to me as a “once-in-a-generation” title – hence why essentially every Activision Studio are assisting the games development. Things are moving smoothly.”

His claims were corroborated by Tom Henderson, who has leaked multiple details regarding to Warzone and CoD 2022.

Circumstances are different; it was earlier described to me as a “once-in-a-generation” title – hence why essentially every Activision Studio are assisting the games development. Things are moving smoothly — Ralph (@RalphsValve) January 29, 2022

As ever, plenty can change in the development process so details about CoD 2022 should be taken with a pinch of salt until Activision officially confirm them.

All signs, though, point to a monumental title coming later this year and an unprecedented level of cooperation between CoD developers. Players will be hoping that translates to a game of unprecedented quality.