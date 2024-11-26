CoD leaker claims Call of Duty 2027 isn’t another Modern Warfare sequel

Allegedly, Sledgehammer Games will helm Call of Duty 2027, which won’t be another Modern Warfare sequel.

Since co-developing the original Modern Warfare 3 in 2011, the crew at Sledgehammer Games has led production on four other Call of Duty entries – Advanced Warfare, WWII, Vanguard, and 2023’s MW3.

With Black Ops 6 out in the wild, the future of CoD releases is in question, especially considering the leaks suggesting Microsoft will make decisions by committee going forward.

A new leak has started to paint an interesting – if not predictable – picture of what the next few years may entail for Activision’s flagship brand.

Call of Duty 2027 may not be what fans expect

CoD leaker TheGhostOfHope has claimed that Sledgehammer is on track to helm the FPS franchise’s 2027 installment.

While the Infinity Ward team will presumably produce MW4 in 2026, the following year will not get another Modern Warfare like the back-to-back sequels in 2022 and 2023.

According to the leaker, it’s unknown if Advanced Warfare 2 or something else will serve as the next Sledgehammer title.

This information remains unsubstantiated, so for the time being, take all of the above with a pinch of salt.

Activision

Notably, Sledgehammer Games previously built a prototype for an Advanced Warfare 2 idea before focusing on WWII, thus leaving the futuristic saga incomplete.

Advanced Warfare’s return would be welcomed amongst Call of Duty fans, but what form such a project would take now is up in the air.

Should TheGhostOfHope’s claims prove accurate, Activision has a sizable chunk of its next slate of CoD games already planned out.

One entry is conspicuously missing, though – Call of Duty 2025. In subsequent replies on X, the leaker stated that “nobody truly knows who [is developing] it yet tbh, but every studio is working on it. Pretty odd.”

At present, there is no telling when the veil will finally be lifted.