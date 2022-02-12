CoD leak reveals Vanguard & Warzone Snoop Dogg Operator Skin

As players wait for Season 2 of Vanguard and Warzone, a Call of Duty leaker has revealed that famous rapper and culture icon Snoop Dogg is allegedly coming as an Operator Skin very soon.

With Season 2’s release on February 14, the community is hyped for all the changes that are coming to both Vanguard and Warzone.

While the Roadmap revealed the core gameplay that would be coming, leaks have been pouring out showing additional content. This includes a new Attack on Titan bundle, Battle Pass skins and more.

Now, fans are getting their first look at a new operator that is joining the battlefield, and it’s someone that everyone knows a thing or two about.

Snoop Dogg skin coming to Vanguard & Warzone

According to multiple reliable leakers in the CoD community, Snoop Dogg will be a playable character in both Vanguard and Warzone.

In the picture tweeted by ZestyLeaks, you can see that the rapper is dressed up in a WWII-themed outfit and is holding what appears to be a MP-40.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Snoop is featured in Call of Duty. Back in Ghosts, players could purchase his voice to replace the battle announcer.

Some leakers initially thought that this was going to be another edition of that but it seems that has changed.

In a Tweet on February 10, known leaker TheGhostofHope confirmed that Snoop Dogg being added to the files was actually to be an operator himself. They didn’t confirm or deny if his voice lines would be added soon, so we’ll have to wait for an official reveal.

There is no exact release date, however TheGhostofHope believes that it will be on April 20 and we’re pretty sure you can guess why.