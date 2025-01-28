COD leak reveals scrapped Halo collab would have added maps too

A new set of Call of Duty leaks has revealed that the scrapped collab with Halo in Modern Warfare 3 would have brought some iconic maps to the game. And, well, fans are gutted.

Over the last few years, Call of Duty has ramped up the crossovers with different bits of pop culture. Some of these, like the ’80s Action Heroes and Squid Game events, have brought new skins and map changes to Warzone. They’re the ones that fans typically enjoy the most.

Others, though, just bring skins and other cosmetics. At times, these have caused frustrations as fans have urged the devs to focus on updating the game’s health.

There have been a few that have been scrapped too. The biggest of which is the crossover with the Halo franchise in Modern Warfare 3.

MW3 would have had Halo maps

Leaks around that scrapped collab have revealed that not only were skins supposed to come to COD, but so were some iconic Halo maps.

That’s right, according to reliable insider GhostOfHope, MW3 was supposed to get “various” Halo maps added to the mix in multiplayer as a part of the crossover.

The leaker, who has been spot on about a number of COD leaks in the past, did not name any of the maps. However, they did use a photo of The Pit in their post. With that being one of the most iconic Halo maps, and somewhat styled to be a COD battleground, it makes sense that it would have been included.

GhostOfHope added that they “believe” Microsoft ultimately shot the collaboration down before it became a reality.

Naturally, COD fans were quite gutted about that fact. “Ain’t no way we were robbed of this,” YouTuber WhosImmortal said. “Don’t you dare tell me this,” Boston Breach’s tdawgsmitty added.

“God damnit Activision,” another fan chimed in. “Bruh we were robbed of this. Are you kidding they could have probably the best collaboration ever,” another commented.

