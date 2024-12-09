CoD leak reveals fan-favorite Black Ops map set to return in near future

A Call of Duty leak has revealed that a fan-favorite Black Ops map is set to return in the near future. However, it might not be for Black Ops 6.

Over the years, Call of Duty has gone back to the well a few times with remastering and repurposing old maps. That has been especially true with the Treyarch as they’ve continually reused Summit, Raid, Firing Range, and Nuketown in games.

While reusing old maps, obviously, gives games a bit of a nostalgia boost, it has split fans at times. They want fresh battlegrounds to fight on and, sometimes, the older maps just don’t fit in with the theme of the game or adapt well to new mechanics in multiplayer.

Article continues after ad

With Black Ops 6, we’ve already seen Nuketown and Stadium – known as Red Card now – make their returns. Leakers have claimed that even more are coming too, including Firing Range and Yemen.

Article continues after ad

Black Ops 1’s Launch map set to return in COD after four-year absence

Activision Launch was one of the standout maps in Black Ops 1.

However, now another leak has claimed that another classic Black Ops map will be making its return – Launch.

The leak comes from reliable insider ForwardLeaks, who stated that the Black Ops 1 map is being worked on again. This time it is going by the codename Cosmodrome.

Article continues after ad

“Launch from Black Ops 1 will be returning in Black Ops 6 or CoD 2025,” they posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on December 8.

The map. has only been featured in two games – Black Ops and Black Ops 4. It was also used in the COD Zombies universe as Ascension.

If it were to return in Black Ops 6, it would be the first time in five years the map has been used in COD. It’s not as recycled as some of the others we’ve seen.

Article continues after ad

Obviously, we don’t know if it is coming in this cycle or if it’s being held for COD 2025. Leaks for that game have stated that it will have a number of remastered maps from Black Ops 2.