COD insider reports new Warzone 2 map is coming in Season 4

CharlieIntel confirmed a start date for Warzone 2 Season 4 and reported it will include a new Resurgence map.

Warzone 2 is currently home to two maps. The battle royale sequel launched with Al Mazrah, a desert landscape littered with POIs inspired by previous COD titles. And then, in Season 2 Ashika Island entered the fold as the game’s first Resurgence map.

In April, prominent CoD leakers ‘TaskForceLeak’ revealed that the next Warzone 2 environment is called Vondel, a Resurgence map set in the Netherlands. Rumors intensified on May 10 as a leak unveiled the first image of the new urban setting.

The final missing piece of the puzzle is a reported release date for the new battle royale map.

Vondel reportedly coming to Warzone 2 in Season 4

On May 31, CharlieIntel reported: “Season 04 begins June 14th and will include the new Warzone map Vondel, which is set in the Netherlands and is developed by Beenox, per sources.”

Vondel will launch with Resurgence support, but CharlieIntel also claimed: “Vondel should also have support for Battle Royale mode at some point after its launch, per sources.”

On top of that, the COD insider also expects Vondel to support DMZ at some point.

This would be the first time in Warzone history with a rotation of two standard battle royale maps.

Canadian video game developer, Beenox first became involved with the COD franchise in 2015 with Black Ops 3. The studio then assisted Raven Software with the development of Modern Warfare Remastered.

As for battle royale titles, Beenox is working on Warzone Mobile. The studio also created an updated version of Rebirth Island and was the lead developer for the Battle of Verdansk event.

CharlieIntel expects Season 4 to start on June 14, which lines up with the MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Battle Pass.