CoD fans convinced Warzone 2 on Nintendo Switch will be “low-resolution garbage”

Call of Duty players are seriously doubting Microsoft’s claims that Activision could port Warzone 2 to the Nintendo Switch successfully and in a timely manner.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision-Blizzard has resulted in the company promising to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles.

A recent report says that Microsoft believes Activision would be able to bring Warzone and the latest CoD titles to Switch citing ports of Apex Legends and Doom as examples. To top this off, Microsoft even stated that they think an optimized port could be completed in just six months.

Needless to say, fans are shaking their heads at this prospect and it turns out that the last time Activision tried to port CoD to Switch, the console would overheat!

Call of Duty fans mock Nintendo Switch port plan

Shortly after news of Microsoft’s plans for a Switch port of Warzone 2 surfaced, fans blasted the idea and doubted it could be done well.

“Those Nintendo Switch Call of Duty games will either look like the garbage low-resolution Wii CoD ports (you know what I’m talking about) or cause the console to spark up and explode,” YouTuber LegacyKilla said.

“No idea how they realistically plan to do this with the VERY limited hardware they’re dealing with.”

It turns out the console exploding wasn’t exactly far from hyperbole as CharlieIntel tweeted that back in 2019, CoD devs said the Switch would overheat with the way the engine was.

Other fans agreed. “Can it run? Yea it will, but will it be a good experience? Absolutely not,” someone else commented.

“Graphics be like Golden Eye on Nintendo 64. Slapping that with cross-play,” said another.

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds, especially in regard to Microsoft’s purchase of Activision and if a Switch port can actually hold up when compared to more modern hardware.