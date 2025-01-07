CoD fans celebrate Shotzzy breaking the mold for BO6 streaming

Call of Duty League players typically don’t stream practices after the first few weeks of a season for fear of giving away too many secrets, but Shotzzy boldly decided to allow full access.

After a lengthy holiday break, the CDL finally returns to action on January 10 with the first-ever Minor Tournament.

In the absence of online qualifier matches, competitive CoD fans didn’t have anything to watch, and many stayed away from Ranked Play because of the persistent cheating problems.

Thankfully, OpTic Shotzzy kept fans entertained by streaming practice matches against other teams, otherwise known as ‘scrims.’

In previous seasons, pros avoided sharing these matches with viewers, but any additional content is excellent for promoting the league, and that’s what Shotzzy plans on doing.

OpTic provides behind the scenes look at CDL practices

Shotzzy revealed, “Going to be streaming scrims everyday this year maybe not close to major tournaments, think it’s good for the scene and team doesn’t mind it but ofc if they have any problem with it then im not going to, no comms just audio.”

The streams will be silent, so fans can’t hear the call-outs and strategy conversations. Yet, the gameplay will be informative for fans who want to improve their game and learn different routes or spots on the map to catch enemies off guard.

It also helps that Shotzzy is one of the most electrifying talents in the league, so watching him fly around maps and pull off miraculous plays is always welcome.

“This man is doing everything he can to carry this league on his back,” one fan responded. “The new face for call of duty!”

“This is a great move. Hopefully, other teams will follow with the same mindset,” a second commenter added.

Watching content creators and pro stream Ranked Play usually fills that void for CoD content, but that hasn’t been the case for BO6.

“Ranked play is everyone’s go-to on stream, but with the hackers, that’s chalked so right now,” a third player claimed. “the comp scene is dead, so hopefully this can spark up the scene again.”

