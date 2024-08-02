CoD: Black Ops 6 Zombies teaser confirms Perkaholic and other Gobblegums

Treyarch shared a new teaser trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and fans picked up on a few Gobblegum related clues.

BO6 marks the return of round-based zombies for the first time in four years. It will arrive on October 25 with two maps, Terminus and Liberty Falls, and it will also continue the Dark Aether narrative that started in CoD: Cold War.

In addition, Gobblegums make a return. This was a controversial feature in Black Ops 3 Zombies that gave players special abilities such as instantly teleporting to a random location or having zombies chase you instead of your teammates.

Gobblegums drew criticism as the machine was expensive, forcing players to spend hours and in-game currency spinning to get the desired ability. Despite some skepticism, there is excitement around its return, and players learned a few Gobblegums that will be available in the latest BO6 teaser video.

Here is a list of every confirmed Gobblegum in Black Ops 6 based on their logo from BO3. There is a chance that Treyarch changes how these abilities work, but here are their old descriptions.

Perkaholic : Gives the player all Perk-a-Colas in the map

: Gives the player all Perk-a-Colas in the map Profit Sharing : Points you earn are also received by nearby players and vice versa

: Points you earn are also received by nearby players and vice versa Stock Option : Ammo is taken from the player’s stockpile instead of their weapon’s magazine. This allows the player to fire single-round weapons in fully-automatic fire mode

: Ammo is taken from the player’s stockpile instead of their weapon’s magazine. This allows the player to fire single-round weapons in fully-automatic fire mode Cache Back: Spawns a Max Ammo Power-Up

Fans can’t wait to get their hands on the new Zombies experience for themselves.

“Finally Gobblegums have returned! Zombies is finally back,” one player responded.

In saying that, some players fear that Activision will go too far with making Gobblegums a micro-transaction.

“That’s all but guaranteed. Activision will go overboard with the monetization, I’m sure of it,” a second user added.

Whatever side you land on for Gobblegums coming back, anticipation for Zombies is at an all-time high. For more on BO6, check out our pre-order guide.