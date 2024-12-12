CoD 2026 leaks reveal wallrunning and classic map remasters

A number of Call of Duty 2026 leaks have dropped, and if they’re accurate, the game could feature some huge new features as well as some great throwback maps.

While Black Ops 6 has only just come out, all of the COD development teams at Activision will already be hard at work on their next ventures, across Treyarch, Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer Games, and Raven Software.

While early reports on COD 2025 point towards a Black Ops 2 sequel, likely developed by Sledgehammer Games, news has now started to pour out on the following title.

According to The Ghost of Hope – who has had a solid history of reliable leaks in the past – Infinity Ward will be developing the 2026 title, and will be changing the game up significantly.

Modern Warfare 4?

The 2026 title is expected to be another Modern Warfare title, though whether Infinity Ward opt to name it Modern Warfare 4 or something else is unclear.

Similar to Modern Warfare III (2023), it is also expected at this time to launch with a number of remasters from the original MW3 in 2011. Longtime veterans of the series will remember maps such as Dome, Arkaden, Seatown, and Resistance among others.

Finally, and perhaps most divisively, the leaks suggest that omnimovement will be in the game, as well as wall running, which hasn’t been seen since the jetpack era in Black Ops 3 and Infinite Warfare.

This will no doubt raise some eyebrows from players who didn’t like the advanced movement era of Call of Duty, though it will no doubt be interesting to see how this looks in a boots-on-the-ground title, especially when combined with omnimovement.

As always with any leak, it’s worth taking all of this with a pinch of salt until we get confirmation closer to launch date. Development of the 2026 title could still take some major turns and many creative decisions won’t have yet been finalized, so what we know of the game now may be completely different when it launches in late 2026.