CoD 2026 leak reveals the return of a forgotten third game mode

Against all odds, DMZ is reportedly making a comeback in CoD 2026, even though it fell short of expectations the first time.

When Modern Warfare 2 introduced DMZ as a Tarkov-inspired extraction shooter in 2022, players revered it as an excellent battle royale alternative.

In the free-to-play PvP and PvE experience, players loaded into a match on the Warzone map Al Mazrah, collected loot, completed objectives, and attempted to extract safely.

Infinity Ward supported the game mode for the first few seasons with new locations and objectives. However, that content eventually dried up, and players grew frustrated over a string of disappointing updates.

Toward the end of the game’s life cycle, the developers cut support entirely and moved on. Despite the cancellation, DMZ retained a passionate fanbase who feared the game mode would be forgotten. A surprising CoD leak gave them good news.

DMZ reportedly returning in CoD 2026

CoD leaker TheGhostofHope reported that DMZ will return as a third game mode in 2026.

MW3 also brought back DMZ in some fashion in 2023 by rebranding it with Zombies in Operation Deadbolt.

Instead of PvP gameplay, the mode only supported PvE, as teams worked together to complete missions, collect essence, and extract while navigating through several Warzone maps infested by zombies.

It’s unclear if DMZ in CoD 2026 will be a faithful remaster of the original or only have some elements like we saw with Operation Deadbolt, but the news excited fans either way.

“DMZ was fantastic and offered some amazing social experiences,” CoD content creator Westie argued. “If they can flesh it out with a proper inventory, hideout/base, and an in-game economy w/ items.”

Warzone streamer JoeWo also argued that DMZ could be good if it includes a market like Escape from Tarkov for buying and trading exclusive items, removes pay-to-win operator benefits, removes reviving random players, and makes every life feel meaningful.

Based on everything we know, the 2026 title is expected to be another Modern Warfare title with Infinity Ward at the helm again.