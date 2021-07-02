CoD 2021 leaker hints at iconic MW2 map coming back in Vanguard

The iconic CoD map Terminal could be set for a World War II-themed remake if claims from a handful of Call of Duty leakers turn out to be correct.

Remaking classic Call of Duty maps has become somewhat of a staple for the franchise in recent years. There have been countless Nuketown remodels, and maps like Rust have been brought back with slight tweaks as well.

With attention starting to turn away from Black Ops Cold War and to the next release – rumored to be called Vanguard – leakers have started to uncover some details about the new game.

Vanguard is set to be a World War II boots-on-the-ground throwback, bringing a Pacific-themed Warzone map, and some classic weapons. It’s also set to have its fair share of map remakes.

According to previous leaks from reliable insider MW2Ghost, the WWII map London Docks will be remade for the new game and should appear at some point as multiplayer DLC.

The leaker also teased a “WW2 version of a very fan-favorite map from a very iconic cod game” was also in the works, but that they couldn’t reveal exactly what it was just yet.

However, it appears as if that map could be Terminal. ModernWarzone noted that the leaker changed had their Twitter location to ‘Terminal WW2’ at some point, seemingly teasing that the iconic Modern Warfare 2 map is the one in question.

Take this with a grain of salt, but Ghost has been accurate with some of his map leaks in the past pre-release. Obviously the era doesn’t match the terminal we know, but COD can honestly do whatever they want. pic.twitter.com/xbvQct3gso — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) July 1, 2021

While some fans were quick on the draw in pointing out that Terminal isn’t exactly World War II-related, it has been done before. A WW2 version of Shipment was used in the last WWII game, and has also been in Call of Duty: Mobile.

The leaker has been spot on with plenty of leaks previously, but it’ll take some time before we know if it’s true or not. So, it’s worth taking with a grain of salt, just for now.