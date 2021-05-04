 Clayster's CoD clinic | CDL Paris Home Series top plays - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Clayster’s CoD clinic | CDL Paris Home Series top plays

Published: 4/May/2021 6:56

by Brad Norton
Call of Duty League Top plays
Dexerto

Share

Call of Duty League clayster

With the second week of Stage 3 now wrapped up, take a look back at the most impressive Call of Duty League highlights and clutch moments as we break down the top 10 plays.

The Paris Home Series saw Toronto keeping its dominant form while the likes of New York and the LA Thieves continued their upward trend with new members. These teams excelled throughout Week 2 of Stage 3 on the back of some extraordinary plays.

From Insight’s ridiculous clutch to Clayster’s S&D spectacle, here’s a look at all of the best moments from the latest CDL event.

Discover more: The CDL team that can’t be stopped

Advertisement
Advertisement