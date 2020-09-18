Clayster joins New York Subliners for CDL 2021 season

After weeks of speculation, James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks has officially signed with the Call of Duty League’s New York Subliners following the three-time world champion’s release from the Dallas Empire.

With the Call of Duty League swapping to 4 vs. 4 play for CDL 2021, Clayster was released from the Empire on September 1, just days after playing a pivotal role in the team’s championship run at the inaugural CDL Champs. Rumors circulated for weeks as to his next organization, but the announcement of his signing by the Subliners wasn’t officialized until September 18.

New York had a decent run themselves to round out the season, winning the New York Home Series championship and cementing a No. 5 seed for the postseason thanks to serious improvements from the roster following their midseason addition of Makenzie ‘Mack’ Kelley.

Extremely proud to announce I'm a part of the @andbox_official family on the @Subliners for the CDL 2021 Season alongside @ZooMaa & @MackMelts.



Lets get this bread! pic.twitter.com/zDM10XRqYw — NYSL Clayster (@Clayster) September 18, 2020

Like many rosters during an absurd CDL rostermania period, the Subliners have revamped their team and released numerous players into the wilderness of the offseason. At the moment, Clayster referenced his two confirmed teammates for CDL 2021: Mack and Tommy ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto.

Although releasing the inaugural season champion so suddenly was surely a heartbreaking moment, Dallas elected to do so as quickly as possible so that Clayster could land with the team he preferred. Unsurprisingly, that team happened to be the Subliners.

One final shoutout to @hastr0 for sending me where I requested to go. Appreciate everything you did for me big dawg, thanks for this year <3 — NYSL Clayster (@Clayster) September 18, 2020

The fit with New York is crystal clear, as the team's two other confirmed roster slots are occupied by players that fit the mold preferred by the AR veteran. ZooMaa, on the one hand, is a veteran SMG star whose proclivities for aggressively creating space are an AR's dream. Most importantly, he's a former teammate of Clay's and the two are markedly close and familiar with each other, both in- and out-of-game.

In Dallas, Clay teamed with another win-focused veteran, Ian 'Crimsix' Porter, and three young uprising stars. ZooMaa fits that winning veteran mindset, but Mack comfortably upholds the latter. After being called up from CDL Challengers, the 18-year-old hit the ground running and quickly became New York's best player, whether that be on the MP5 or seamlessly transitioning onto the M4-A1.

As of yet, no one is sure who the Subliners' fourth player will be, but their foundation is set. According to reliable insider, CDL Intel, veteran Johnathon 'John' Perez and highly touted amateur Paco 'HyDra' Rusiewiez are each under consideration. Whoever they bring in, it's obvious that the acquisition is coming to a roster that has just one thing occupying its collective consciousness for 2021 and beyond: championships.