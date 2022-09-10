Classic Vanguard weapon is now Warzone’s “best marksman rifle” after Season 5 buff

The Vanguard M1 Garand has rapidly become Warzone’s ‘best marksman rifle’ after its major Season 5 buff, with expert WhosImmortal outlining his preferred build ahead of Warzone 2.

Warzone Season 5 has already been confirmed by Activision and Raven as the final season of the battle royale’s life cycle.

As a result, players are settling into Season 5 and figuring out which weapons dominate ahead of the BR sequel and Modern Warfare 2.

One of them is the M1 Garand, the classic CoD rifle that received a surprise buff with Season 5. The update decreased its flinch by 33%, increased its muzzle velocity by over 13%, and strengthened a host of weapon attachments. As a result, some have compared it to the once infamous DMR.

While its Vanguard iteration has generally struggled to impact the meta in any capacity, it is now one of the game’s most popular weapons and, according to one Warzone expert, the best marksman rifle in the game.

Buffed M1 Garand is now Warzone’s best marksman rifle

In a September 9 video, WhosImmortal outlined his picks for best meta weapons in each category following the Season 5 changes.

First place in the marksman rifle category was the semi-auto Vanguard AR, with the YouTuber saying: “The M1 Garand is the way to go. This is a newly buffed marksman rifle that, honestly, is very very strong for players who can use it correctly… the damage output here is honestly better than most rifles. The TTK when you’re landing shots consistently is hyper-competitive.”

Naturally, the semi-automatic nature of the M1 Garand will dissuade some players from using it. Semi-auto weapons are inherently more difficult to use and punish players for missed shots to a greater extent.

However, skilled and confident players will only benefit from using the powerful rifle, especially with WhosImmortal’s recommended build:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: CGC Ironsides

CGC Ironsides Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: CGC G2 Padded

CGC G2 Padded Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Drums

6.5 Sakura 40 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Rubber Grip

Rubber Grip Perk: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: On Hand

The class, unsurprisingly, seeks to maximize control and bullet velocity at the expense of handling and speed (both of which are fairly mediocre on the M1 Garand anyway).

Because of its specialty being medium and longer ranges, players will need to drop in with a close-range SMG in the back pocket. Currently, there’s no better option than the PPSh-41 or Armaguerra 43, both of which are dominating pick rates in Season 5.

Pair one of those with the M1 Garand and players will be well on their way to earning those all-important victories.