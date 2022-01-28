Classic Modern Warfare AR has best TTK in Warzone, but there’s a catch

Even though the Call of Duty: Vanguard weapons have taken over the meta, it’s a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare assault rifle that has the best TTK. Though, there is a bit of a catch on that.

Following the integration between Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, the CoD battle royale now has weapons from three different releases – Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard.

With the latter being the newest of the bunch, players are eager to get to grips with the new weaponry, and the meta has become pretty dominated by the Bren, Cooper Carbine, and MP40. Beyond those, there is another handful of Vanguard guns listed in the most popular charts.

However, when it comes to TTK (Time-to-Kill), the fastest gun in the game is actually a bit of a Modern Warfare classic. However, there is a slight catch on that stat.

The statistical breakdown comes from IceManIsaac, noting that the Grau has the best TTK of all the weapons available to you in Call of Duty: Warzone. However, you have to be pretty accurate with your shots.

As per the YouTuber’s breakdown, the iconic assault rifle only holds that claim to the throne if the majority of your shots register in an enemy’s chest. Between 0-30 meters, nothing really comes close to the Grau’s power, as it beats out the STG’s pretty nice STG.

After that, though, the Modern Warfare rifle does suffer a bit of a heavy drop-off. It falls behind the STG and all-mighty Bren from around 32 meters onwards, but still holds its own against other popular choices.

Meta Grau Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus 26.4′ Archangel

Laser: Tac Laser

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Magazine: 60 round mag

With the Grau being a staple of Warzone, it’s hard for players to not have it unlocked and leveled up fully, meaning it’ll hang around the meta unless bashed with a huge nerf.

As per WZRanked, it is currently the eighth most-used weapon in the battle royale, but it could rise back up slowly if players realize it still hits like a truck.