Classic dropped for CleanX on Toronto Ultra ahead of CDL Paris

Toronto Ultra have announced that Danish player Tobias 'CleanX' Juul Jønsson will be taking a spot on their starting lineup, replacing Nick 'Classic' DiCostanzo, just ahead of the CDL Paris Home Series.

The young Dane first made a name for himself at the CWL World Championship in Black Ops 4, with Team Singularity, where he put on some monster individual performances, securing a top 12 finish.

Largely off his showing at the biggest event of the year, he earned himself a substitute spot with the Ultra, but with star names already taking the starting spots, it was unknown if he would get his chance.

In their announcement, however, Ultra conspicuously note that this is the starting lineup for their first match, hinting at possible mid-tournament subs.

Veteran Classic makes way for the young player, after a week of confusion around his status on the team.

Our starters for tomorrow's match v Atlanta 👇



(QUATRE DE NOS JOUEURS SONT EUROPÉENS. CONFIRMÉ.) 😈#SooUltra | #CDL2020 pic.twitter.com/lmXJcIzbjc — Toronto Ultra (@TorontoUltra) June 18, 2020

Due to leaving Canada, it was rumored that Classic had not been allowed to practice with squad, and was apparently benched.

On June 13, Classic simply tweeted "absolute joke," which many believe was a reaction to his supposed benching.

Absolute joke — Ultra Classic (@Classic) June 13, 2020

Ultra placed top 4 in the Florida Home Series, but their placing dipped to 7-8th for the Minnesota Home Series. Potentially their fortunes will change, if CleanX can provide the slaying power he's known to be capable of.

But, their first match will be far from an easy introduction to the CDL. Ultra will be going up against Atlanta FaZe, who many put as either their number one or number two team in the game.

CleanX will be hoping to put on a showing and prove that his practice while on the substitutes bench has been enough preparation for a starting spot.

As for Classic, it looks like he's relegated to the bench for the time being, but whether this is actually because of his in-game performances is another matter. For a player of his level, a substitute spot will feel a waste of his talents.