Classic CoD gun potentially coming to Warzone after Cold War map hint

Some Black Ops Cold War players have found a classic Call of Duty gun hidden in one of the new maps, and it could hint at the weapon arriving in BOCW and Warzone sooner rather than later.

Each season brings multiple new guns, maps, modes and more to both Cold War and the Warzone battle royale.

It’s always an exciting time and, more often than not, a new weapon means a shift in the meta.

With Season 4 Reloaded, the OTs 9 submachine gun arrived and it’s a solid weapon, not quite competing with the very best such as the Mac 10 or MP5, but still definitely packs a punch.

Possibly coming in future seasons though, players have found a classic weapon on the newly-remastered map Rush.

The MG36 LMG (and the assault rifle variant, the G36C), has been a staple in Call of Duty games dating all the way back to CoD 4: Modern Warfare. And Cold War player ShinyLotad22 has found it hidden in plain sight on Rush.

As you can see in the screenshot below, ShinyLotad found the weapon in a glass case on Rush, which only arrived in Cold War Season 4, and many are suggesting that this could be a hint of things to come.

Of course, this might not necessarily be the case. Treyarch could just be paying homage to the weapon that has become so popular throughout the years.

The MG 82 LMG only arrived in Cold War and Warzone very recently, so we might not see the MG36 in the game too soon, but we shouldn’t write it off completely.