Classic CoD games landing on Xbox Game Pass looks imminent thanks to new update

Some Call of Duty fans believe it’s just a matter of time until the entire franchise catalog joins Xbox Game Pass as classic titles have been added to the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft’s landmark acquisition of Activision Blizzard in October 2023 paved a path for Call of Duty to hit Xbox Game Pass. Modern Warfare 3 became the first title to join the service toward the end of the game’s life cycle in July 2204.

Then, Black Ops 6 was available on Game Pass day-and-date, but the decision did stir controversy. Critics blamed CoD for Microsoft raising the price of every Game Pass tier and for Standard tier subscribers no longer having access to first-party Xbox releases on day one.

The deal ultimately paid dividends as Black Ops 6 became the “biggest Call of Duty ever,” surpassing other series entries in total hours and matches played during the first 30 days after launch.

Following the success of BO6, CharlieIntel reported that Call of Duty: Ghosts, Advanced Warfare, Black Ops 3, and WWII are now available on the PC Xbox app and Microsoft Store.

Call of Duty fans believe series will be added to Game Pass soon

Previous CoD games getting added to the PC Xbox app and Microsoft Store does not necessarily mean classic entries will also become available on Game Pass, but that hasn’t stop fans from getting excited.

“I’m really looking forward to playing every cod through Game Pass, I hope they come to cloud gaming as well,” one user responded.

“I smell a big Christmas drop with all the Call of Duty games coming to Game Pass. Most likely a few days before, though. Or maybe Developer Direct surprise drop,” a second player added.

For some, this would be their first time playing through classic titles. For others, this would be the perfect opportunity to relive cherished childhood memories on a handful of the best multiplayer maps and campaign missions in series history.