How to claim free Warzone & Cold War Prime Gaming rewards

Call of Duty: Cold War and Warzone have partnered with Prime Gaming to give fans an opportunity for free in-game rewards. Players can link their accounts to earn blueprints, calling cards, cosmetics, and more.

Warzone and Cold War have tons of different ways to customize your operator, loadouts, and ways to see the game.

With many ways to earn these like completing challenges or simply buying the battle pass and leveling up, there’s always something to be working toward.

With Prime Gaming’s latest bundle, CoD players will now have a free way to get a bunch of rewards. Here’s everything you need to know to start claiming prizes.

How to claim free Warzone & Cold War rewards

For players that want to get this free loot the steps are rather simple, but you must be an Amazon Prime member and have that linked to your Twitch account.

You can register on Amazon’s website or try out their free 30-day trial to claim these rewards.

Here are the steps Activision says you need to follow to redeem these Warzone and Cold War items:

Navigate to the Call of Duty Offer Detail Page. Click “Claim Now” on the active content drop. Log in with your Prime-enabled account or sign up for Prime. Click “Continue” to begin the account-linking process. Click “Go to Activision” to be redirected to Activision’s account-linking page. Log in with your Activision account and authorize Prime Gaming to fulfill content. Click “Complete Claim.”

When you have completed all of these steps, you will receive all your claimed items the next time you launch Warzone or Cold War.

On the Prime Gaming page it says there will be more loot on October 13, so make sure to keep an eye out for that.

Prime Gaming Warzone and Cold War loot

There are three things that players can claim through Prime Gaming. Each of them consists of cool new items that you can use while playing the game. Here are the available rewards:

Bogged Down Bundle

This bundle has five items in total. You will receive the “Swamp” Woods operator skin, two weapon blueprints, a sticker, and an emblem.

The blueprints are for the Milano and M82, so you can rock these your next time in Verdansk.

World Series of Warzone Summer 2021 Pack

When claiming this reward players will receive a ton of stuff. You’ll get a calling card, emblem, a Double XP, and Double Weapon XP token.

While this is available now, the content can not be used in Warzone until October 7, 2021, but you can still claim it now and use in Cold War.

World Series of Warzone Bundle

In the WSOW bundle players will have more blueprints and cosmetics. The Shopping Cart blueprint is for the FFAR while the Management Material blueprint is for the MAC-10.

On top of that, you’ll receive a crown weapon charm and a World Series of Warzone calling card. Similar to the other WSOW bundle, this is not available to be used in Warzone until October 7, but players can still claim it now.

While these bundles can be claimed for free through Prime Gaming, players have until October 12, to do so.