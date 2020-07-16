Unexpected team wins $50K July Chipotle Warzone Challenge: final placements

The Chipotle Challengers Series' $50,000 Warzone Challenge #2 tournament has come to an end, and out of all the big names that competed, it was a surprise qualifier team that finished in first place.

The second main event of the 2020 Chipotle Challengers Series saw some of the world's best Warzone duos drop into Verdansk with $25,000 in cash, charity money, and a lot of burritos on the line.

The duo of Unrational and Stu, who were able to participate in this event by winning one of the qualifiers back on June 28, doubled down on their victory by taking home the first-place prize, which included $25,000 in cash, a year's worth of Chipotle burritos, and another 25 grand donated to a charity of their choice.

They put of scores of 60, 58, 56, and 54 to finish with 228 total, an impressive haul considering that each elimination was only worth a single point with an additional five for match victories.

Chipotle Warzone Challenge #2 final placements

Here are the final placements and scores of all 43 teams that competed in the July 16 Chipotle Warzone Challenge. Please note that some of the teams at the bottom may have a low amount of points due to not reporting scores on time.

Chipotle Warzone challenge #2 top plays and highlights

Here are some of the best and funniest moments from this competition, featuring the likes of Aydan, Dillon Francis, Chase Edmonds, Cloakzy, TeePee, and more.

Chipotle Warzone Challenge #2 format

As with the first Warzone Challenge, this star-studded July 16 tournament featured many big-name content creators, athletes, celebrities, as well as those who were not invited but qualified via the four qualifiers that were held during June and July.

Duos were given three hours to try and get as many good results in Warzone as possible, with only four of their best matches from that time window being counted towards their overall score.

The scoring system was based on both eliminations and placements, as each kill was worth one point and match victories worth five.

In addition to the prizes, charity money, and year's worth of burritos that went to the champions, the fans also got rewarded for watching, as Chipotle gave away thousands of burrito vouchers via in-stream giveaway.

After a long day of eating Mexican food and watching some intense competitive Warzone action, the only thing that remains to be seen is what the Chipotle Challengers Series has in store next.