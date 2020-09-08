Chicago Huntsmen release Arcitys and Prestinni from CDL roster

Longtime duo and Professional Call of Duty twins Alec 'Arcitys' and Preston 'Prestinni' Sanderson have been released by Chicago Huntsmen, the organization announced on Tuesday, September 8.

Arcitys played with the Huntsmen from the very start of the 2020 season, while Prestinni joined his brother mid-way through the season, after leaving Florida Mutineers.

Reuniting as a duo, the pair improved the Huntsmen squad overall, but it wasn't enough at the final event of the year, where they just fell short of the mark, eliminated by Atlanta FaZe and bowing out in third.

Other than Prestinni's time at Mutineers, the pair had never not played together on the same team in their professional careers.

Being released simultaneously could mean that they plan to stick together on their next roster too, perhaps finding the time apart from each other not conducive to their performances.

Huntsmen thanked the pair and wished them the best for the upcoming season.

A memorable run from an amazing year that includes two Home Series championships, we'll miss and wish nothing but the best to @Arcitys & @Prestinni. pic.twitter.com/k7rahRZeV6 — Chicago Huntsmen (@Huntsmen) September 8, 2020

After the announcement, Arcitys thanked his now-former teammates. "It sucks that's how that year went with no LAN, online, switching back to 4v4, you guys always made it blast to scrim and I would've lost my mind if it wasn't for y'all ily guys."

wait i gotta thank @scump @FormaL @DylanEnvoy @Prestinni @Sender_FN for all the fun this year it sucks thats how that year went with no lan online switching back to 4v4 you guys always made it blast to scrim and i wouldve lost my mind if it wasnt for yall ily guys — Alec🐝 (@Arcitys) September 8, 2020

He also thanked team co-owner H3CZ and the fans for their support throughout the season. "Thank you to all the fans, team and owners," he wrote on Twitter. "Appreciate all of them for the opportunity and for respecting the decision of me wanting to switch to a main AR for 4v4. I've been a professional for 4 years and haven't had a full year running main. Thank you"

Thank you to all the fans, team and owners appreciate all of them for the opportunity and for respecting the decision of me wanting to switch to a main AR for 4v4 ive been a professional for 4 years and havent had a full year running main. thank you @amiller @H3CZ @Huntsmen — Alec🐝 (@Arcitys) September 8, 2020

Arcitys and Prestinni were both top performers in the Modern Warfare season, and so will be expected to land on top rosters for the upcoming Black Ops Cold War.

To stay up to date with all the roster moves, stay tuned to our dedicated Rostermania hub.