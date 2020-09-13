Charlie Intel Podcast: What it's like to play Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is still months away, but the first episode of the Charlie Intel Podcast gives insight on what it's like to have already tried out the game.

The first Charlie Intel Podcast ever explores the upcoming Call of Duty title from Treyarch and Raven Software. While most need to wait for the Open Beta’s first access on October 8, Charlie Intel's Keshav Bhat was able to call upon the first-hand experience with the Alpha during the game’s multiplayer reveal.

Two of the most intriguing subjects discussed are the maps and weapons. We already know of a variety of the guns confirmed so far, but Bhat had some interesting thoughts on the maps: “This game wasn’t what you’d expect out of a Treyarch map style. I’d say the movement system, weapon feel, it felt like a Treyarch game, but maps — definitely not.”

As for the weapons, Bhat’s experience made one thing clear: “If you’re a sniper, this game really is made for you.”

Black Ops Cold War is set to release on November 13 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions being available once the next-gen consoles are rolled out.