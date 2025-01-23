Chaotic Black Ops 6 Season 2 map could be the next Stakeout

Black Ops 6 Season 2 is bringing a host of new maps to multiplayer, and there’s a bite-sized map on the way that could be even more frantic than Stakeout.

There’s a range of different map sizes in Black Ops 6, from larger battlegrounds like Scud to more compact arenas such as Nuketown. When it comes to the smaller end of the scale, Stakeout has been the most popular new map available — with many treating as this year’s Shipment.

However, while many players love it as a place to grind camos, the close-quarters chaos isn’t for everyone. Now, as Treyarch pull back the curtain on Season 2, a new map is one the way that looks even more unhinged.

BO6 Bullet map revealed & players can already feel the “brain rot”

When the first Season 2 blog was posted on January 22, fans immediately spotted Bullet, a new 6v6 Strike map coming in the Reloaded update. It features all of the tight lanes and chokepoints you’d expect from a Strike map, only it takes place on a moving train.

Players can use the seats and doorways as cover, and ever climb onto the roof if they want to take a breather. However, one wrong step after leaving the carriage could throw you off the train and force a quick respawn.

But while it’s definitely a unique setting for a CoD map and many players welcomed the design, not everyone is sold on the idea. As soon as they got their first look, many players took to Reddit to call out another tiny map being added.

“How the f**k are they meaning to put 12 players on a f*****g train,” said one player. “This is gonna be a mess, I can already feel the stress and stupid deaths.”

“Bro just make a bigger map than these TikTok brain rot maps,” said a second user, while another claimed that it already looks “more chaotic than Stakeout” and that it’s almost “guaranteed” to get a 24/7 playlist down the line.

The Stakeout comparisons didn’t stop there, as some argued just from the pre-release images that it’s going to be overrun with players grinding camos: “I smell launchers, snipers, and scoped LMGs.”

We’ll have to wait for the Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded to see if Bullet will be as divisive as Stakeout, but it already looks like the ideal place to test out the returning PPSh-41 SMG. If you prefer the larger maps, Grind from Black Ops 2 is also coming back with the mid-season patch.