Censor “heartbroken” after being dropped for Clayster by CDL Challengers team

Doug ‘Censor’ Martin is one of the most popular names in Call of Duty esports, showing an immense drive to return to the forefront of the CDL and become a champion again. Now, though, he’s been left “heartbroken” after his Challengers team dropped him for three-time world champion James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks.

Throughout the CDL, Censor has been on a steady mission to go pro again and prove his worth against the very best Call of Duty players in the world.

Meanwhile, Clayster is a multi-time world champion and considered one of the greatest players in the game, regularly finding the winning formula despite the diversity he’s faced.

That said, it hasn’t stopped Censor from expressing his disappointment at being dropped, sharing the news to his 1.2 million followers on Twitter.

The third time I’ve been heartbroken this year. Dropped for Jimbo, dropped for Clayster, the show goes on 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/FZipJ5qJQj — Doug (@Censor) May 4, 2022

“The third time I’ve been heartbroken this year,” the post said. “Dropped for Jimbo, dropped for Clayster, the show goes on.”

The text in the screenshot, from Tyler ‘FeLo’ Johnson, read: “’I’m gonna be completely honest Clay hit me up and got approved to play for the rest of this year in Challengers and I’m 100% going to play with him because I think that is my best chance of getting back, I did hit up John and Dan and they are both trying to take the same route, I know ur gonna f**kin hate me but it’s Clay if it’s anyone else this isn’t even a conversation. I’m sorry Doug.”

Confirming that he “just lost his whole team,” Censor was evidently upset at what had happened, but it’s not often a Challengers team will get the chance to play with the caliber of someone like Clayster.

The new Challengers team going forward, barring any more changes, is: