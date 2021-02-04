 Censor slams Accuracy for "blacklisting" him during 2020 CDL season - Dexerto
Censor slams Accuracy for “blacklisting” him during 2020 CDL season

Published: 4/Feb/2021 0:23

by Brad Norton
Accuracy and Censor
Call of Duty players Doug ‘Censor’ Martin and Lamar ‘Accuracy’ Abedi have lashed out at one another online after a CDL power ranking video from the LA Thieves reignited earlier drama between the former Subliners teammates.

What started as a simple piece of content from the LA Thieves quickly boiled over into a full-blown argument on Twitter for the CoD community to see. All four players on the new Thieves lineup jokingly called out ROKKR’s Accuracy as the player they would beat in a 1v1.

From there, the clip made its way to Twitter, with Accuracy and Censor butting heads yet again in the replies. The two apparently had their share of run-ins throughout the 2020 CDL season while both part of the New York Subliners. After keeping this beef mostly under wraps, it’s now blowing up across social media.

It didn’t take long for this latest situation to explode and for both players to expose personal beef on the timeline. After a year on the NYSL bench, Censor now points to Accuracy as the main reason why he didn’t see any playtime.

“Lamar got so butt hurt that I said he’s trash privately,” Censor revealed to properly ignite the drama once again. “He let his insecure ego get to him.”

Accuracy quickly fired back, explaining how Censor “begged” the NYSL roster to stay quiet on his “fake [and] manipulative” ways behind closed doors. 

“Expose all the fake manipulative bs then,” Censor replied. “I’ll expose all the s*** you did to make sure I didn’t get a map last year when you were dead last in the league.”

The feud between former NYSL teammates has only continued to heat up.

Despite the Subliner’s early-season issues, which led to Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris getting traded away in favor of an amateur, Mack, Censor never got an opportunity to start for New York, who chose longtime competitor Nick ‘Happy’ Suda over him.

The former FaZe Clan YouTuber claims that was due to Accuracy “blacklisting” him in 2020, all but blocking him from professional scrims and “restraining [him] from any opportunity.” However, this wasn’t the “sole reason” Censor was stuck to the bench all year, Accuracy hinted. 

“Who do you think I was? The owner of the team and my opinion was final? No one on the team wanted to play with you. I was just the only one being real with you and not hiding it.”

Accuracy was allegedly a big reason as to why Censor never played an official CDL match.

This comes just days after Accuracy publicly called out Censor, tweeting at him to “keep my name out of your mouth you sh**ter,” to which Censor replied to by saying, “Lamar, you are trash.”

It’s clear these two never quite saw eye to eye behind the scenes. Though that wouldn’t be a first for the original NYSL lineup as Donovan ‘Temp’ Laroda also had his issues with Censor in 2020. 

Warzone’s cheating update gets mixed reactions from CoD players & streamers

Published: 4/Feb/2021 0:09

by Tanner Pierce
Activision finally responded to the cheating issue plaguing Warzone right now by banning 60,000 accounts and promising to do more in terms of anti-cheat but the response has been mixed, with some players thinking it’s clearly not enough for the battle royale game in its current state.

On February 3, 2021, Activision finally addressed the elephant in the room: the company announced it would be be taking a serious look into the cheating problem affecting Call of Duty: Warzone. Despite numerous ban waves, little has been done to seriously nip the issue the bud, much to the frustration of the community.

As a part of their announcement, the publishing giant confirmed that it had banned 60,000 cheating accounts in a new ban wave and that it would be taking steps to improve its anti-cheat software, as well as its communication with the players.

Obviously, some streamers and content creators have taken this as unequivocal good news, as the community rarely got an update on anti-cheat before. That being said, others clearly aren’t satisfied with this response, thinking it’s not enough considering the state the game is in right now.

Reactions to the Warzone ban wave and cheating update

One of the most notable responses has been from TimtheTatman, who clearly wasn’t impressed by the new wave of bans. In a recent stream, he didn’t mince words, saying that he “didn’t care” about the bans until the game gets a proper anti-cheat system.

“60,000 accounts got banned today? Yeah, and it’s gonna be 60,000 new accounts, who gives a f*ck,” Tim said. “The fact that they are celebrating banning 60,000 accounts is almost laughable, cause all they’re gonna do is just make another account.

Other content creators were a bit more receptive to the move. Drift0r put out a short video on his Twitter account after the update went live, commenting on the changes that Raven and Activision have promised to implement in the future, and he seemed a bit more positive about it.

“Everything is looking really good, I mean, this might take a little while to implement, but we went from disaster to on the right path to fix…and I’m hoping that over the next couple of weeks Warzone returns and becomes an awesome cheat-free game once again,” Drift0r said.

Another seemingly positive reaction came from Vikkstar, who famously quit Warzone recently back at the end of January after witnessing cheaters streaming on Facebook.

After the news was posted to Call of Duty’s official Twitter account, the streamer tweeted that it was a “step in the right direction” and that he hoped it all paid off.

Other members of the community seem to be mixed about the whole situation as well, with a seemingly even split between people who are reacting positively, and people who think that this is not enough or even a non-response.

All in all, it remains to be seen just how effective this is going to be. As people point out, the fact that these weren’t hardware bans means all of those 60,000 players can just make a new account and come right back on, generally without a problem.

Here’s hoping they follow through with all their promises, however, and address the issue head-on.